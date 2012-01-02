Following are statements from Indian policymakers, as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* India's federal budget for 2012/13 ending March will be presented after elections scheduled in five states, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

"We have not yet decided the time, but naturally it (the budget) will be after the elections," Mukherjee told reporters.

* The Reserve Bank of India is likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a BBC interview, reiterating comments made by the RBI when it kept rates unchanged on Dec. 16.

"From here on, we could expect reversal of monetary tightening. But it's difficult to say when that will take place and in what shape it will roll out," Subbarao said in an interview published on the BBC website on Monday.

"It is just that (through) much of 2011, inflation was so high that we had to give higher priority to inflation," Subbarao said. "But going forward we acknowledged that growth is going to be a concern.

"In fact, in the December statement, we said growth is a serious concern, so I think the balance between growth and inflation will shift in 2012."

CONTEXT

* State elections are scheduled between the end of January and early March. The annual budget is usually presented on the last working day of February.

* The RBI raised its key interest rates 13 times since March 2010, but kept rates on hold on Dec. 16 and sent a strong signal that its next move was likely to be an easing.

In October, the RBI lowered its growth forecast for the Indian economy to 7.6 percent for the current fiscal year ending March from its previous forecast of 8.0 percent.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

------------------

Data: Services PMI for December.

THURSDAY, Jan. 5

-----------------

Weekly food and fuel inflation data around noon (0630 GMT)

Weekly forex reserves data at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)