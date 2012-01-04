Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's economy will likely grow faster next fiscal year than in 2011/12 because of an improved external environment and a shift in policy focus from containing inflation to growth, a top government adviser said on Wednesday.

However, Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu told Reuters in an interview that public finances were expected to remain under pressure in 2012/13.

"I would forecast next year to be better than the present one," Basu said, predicting growth in the current year of close to 7.5 percent, a pick up the following year and a return to "full-steam" growth of around 9 percent by 2013/14.

* In December, the government slashed its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to about 7.5 percent from 9 percent amid slowing domestic and global demand.

Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the quarter to end-September, its weakest pace in more than two years. Industrial output contracted in October for the first time in more than two years.

Weekly forex reserves data at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT)