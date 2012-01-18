Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* India will struggle to meet a fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for the fiscal year that ends in March, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said, calling it a "major challenge".

"Performance during the first half of the fiscal front poses some risks...Therefore, adhering to the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 per cent of GDP in 2011-12 was a major challenge," Mukherjee said at an industry event on Wednesday.

Mukherjee added that inflation will drop to between 6 percent and 7 percent by the end of March.

* India plans to frame broader guidelines and prescribe timelines for issuing environment clearances to power sector projects, the federal environment minister said.

"Within my mandate to protect the environment, our policy will be to have consistent, transparent guidelines," Jayanthi Natarajan told reporters.

* State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, is not expected to raise prices after it finalises a wage increase agreement with its workers later this month, federal coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said.

CONTEXT NEWS * The budget for 2011/12 had projected the country's fiscal deficit at 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product.

India's fiscal deficit for the first eight months of the financial year surged to 3.53 trillion rupees ($69.9 billion), or nearly 86 percent of the full-year target.

India's headline inflation grew 7.47 percent in December, a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically.

* India holds about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but has struggled to provide enough fuel to its under-performing power sector, because of policy challenges.

State-run miner Coal India has said it may miss production targets this year because of delays in environmental clearances at some of its mines, even as demand rises from power plants and industries.

* Coal India last week said it will sign a five-year agreement with workers' unions to increase wages by 25 percent, adding about 40 billion rupees ($775 million) to its annual wage bill.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

-----------------

Weekly food and fuel inflation data around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

---------------

Weekly forex reserves data at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)