NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (AlertNet) - India is about to hit a
milestone in its battle to eradicate the polio virus with no new
cases reported in the past year, the country's health minister
said on Thursday, a dramatic drop from being the country worst
affected by the crippling disease.
The last case was detected on Jan. 13 in a two-year-old girl
in the country's east. A full year without any new cases means
India will no longer be classed as "polio-endemic" by the World
Health Organisation, leaving only Afghanistan, Pakistan, and
Nigeria.
"We are excited and hopeful, at the same time, vigilant and
alert," said Ghulam Nabi Azad in a statement, cautioning it was
still important to remain vigilant.
"This giant leap towards polio containment in a short span
of two years is an endorsement of India's tireless and
persistent efforts."
Just two years ago 741 Indians fell sick with polio, nearly
half the world's cases that year. Until the 1950s the disease
crippled thousands every year in rich nations. It attacks the
nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours
of infection.
It often spreads in areas with poor sanitation -- a factor
that helped it keep a grip on India for many decades -- and
children under five are the most vulnerable. But it can be
stopped with comprehensive, population-wide vaccination.
The Polio Eradication Programme in India aims to immunize
every child under five years of age with the oral polio vaccine.
The massive programme has seen millions of health workers
fan out across the country, going door-to-door,
village-to-village immunizing more than 170 million children
every year with oral doses of the polio vaccine.
The number of polio cases dropped to 42 in 2010 compared
with 741 the previous year. The last case in 2011 was reported
from the state of West Bengal.
Health experts welcomed the India's milestone, but added
caution.
"India must maintain sensitive surveillance and high
childhood immunity against wild polio virus to guard against any
importation of polio until eradication is achieved globally,"
said the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in a statement.
"In 2011, Pakistan and Afghanistan have both seen alarming
increases in polio cases, and polio virus from Pakistan
re-infected China ... as long as polio exists anywhere, it
remains a threat everywhere."
