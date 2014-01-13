By Nita Bhalla
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 13 India on Monday marked three
years since its last reported case of polio, paving the way for
it to be declared free of the crippling virus and boosting
efforts to wipe out the disease globally, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) said.
The country's last case of the wild polio virus was detected
on Jan 13, 2011, in a two-year-old girl in the state of West
Bengal. Three years without any new cases means India can be
declared polio-free.
Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria are the only countries in
the world where the disease remains endemic.
"We give huge credit to the government... It makes us
extremely proud and highly responsible for having helped the
government to reach this incredible achievement," India's WHO
representative, Nata Menabde, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Menabde said the WHO would officially declare India as
polio-free by the end of March, when the legal process for
certification was completed.
Until the 1950s, polio crippled thousands every year in rich
countries. It attacks the nervous system and can cause
irreversible paralysis within hours of infection.
The highly infectious disease often spreads in areas with
poor sanitation - a factor that helped it keep a grip on India
for many decades - and children under five are the most
vulnerable. But it can be prevented by population-wide
vaccination.
India had been considered one of the toughest places in the
world to eradicate polio. Many families in poor, high-risk
states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh migrate for work, while
other communities live in remote or inaccessible areas.
Menabde said millions were involved in the drive to immunize
children by giving them polio drops.
They targeted migrant families at bus stations, on trains,
at construction sites, and at local festivals. Some used
motorcycles or trekked by foot to reach remote villages.
As a consequence, over 170 million children are immunized
every year, with millions more targeted on house-to-house
visits. The drive has cost the government $2.5 billion since
1995.
In 2009, 741 Indians fell sick with polio, nearly half the
world's cases that year. The number dropped to 42 in 2010 and
only one in 2011.
India's success has given impetus to the global fight
against polio, Menabde said.
"While the whole global eradication was stagnating, India
has been the rescuer of this belief that it is possible," she
said. "Polio eradication is a very costly operation and so
donors and partners were losing hope and patience. Now they are
all very actively mobilised into channelling their efforts."
There were 148 cases of polio in Afghanistan, Nigeria and
Pakistan in 2013, while 224 new cases were detected in
non-endemic countries such as Somalia, Syria and Kenya.
These countries face a range of challenges such as violent
conflicts, weak health systems and poor sanitation. In Pakistan,
gunmen frequently attack polio vaccination workers, accusing
them of being Western spies and part of a plot to sterilise
Muslims.
