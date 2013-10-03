(Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI Oct 3 - An Indian court sentenced a
powerful ally of the ruling Congress party to five years in jail
on Thursday for siphoning off state funds, underlining that a
wave of public disgust with rampant corruption is finally
catching up with the nation's politicians.
The sentence means that Lalu Prasad Yadav will lose his seat
in the lower house of parliament, making him the first to be hit
by a Supreme Court ruling in July - reflecting the popular mood
- that convicts may not sit in legislatures even during an
appeal.
"Five years is a big one, the message of this will ring
across the nation, especially in political circles," said
Sankarshan Thakur, the author of a book on the convicted
politician. Yadav shot to power from humble beginnings,
championing the cause of "lower castes" in the rigid Hindu
social hierarchy.
Arvind Singh, joint secretary of the bar association in the
eastern city of Ranchi where the sentence was handed down, said
Yadav would serve five years of "rigorous" imprisonment and was
fined 2.5 million rupees ($40,000).
Yadav, 65, a former railways minister was convicted along
with dozens of others earlier this week for his part in a 1990s
animal fodder racket in the poverty-plagued eastern state of
Bihar in which millions of dollars went missing. Yadav was the
chief minister of Bihar for most of the 1990s and was succeeded
by his wife.
His conviction and expulsion from parliament presents the
Congress party with a dilemma as it heads into an election, due
by next May, whose outcome will most likely depend on coalition
alliances.
In a move critics say was designed to shield Yadav and other
allies, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet hurriedly passed
an executive order last week that would have allowed convicted
lawmakers to stay in office and stand for election.
Amid the outcry that followed, Rahul Gandhi - a contender
for prime minister if the Congress party returns to power in the
elections - slammed the cabinet move as "nonsense", a stunning
intervention by the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that
embarrassed Singh and made his government look divided.
In a signal that the dynasty still calls the shots - even
though Gandhi is not part of the government - the cabinet agreed
on Wednesday to withdraw the order.
About 30 percent of lawmakers across federal and state
assemblies in India, the world's most populous democracy, have
criminal charges against them, many of them for serious crimes
such as murder, rape and kidnapping. Calls for tough action
against them have become more strident in recent years.
Yadav's party said he would appeal against the conviction.
"The legal battle has begun. We will fight this to the end to
get him freed," said party leader Raghuvansh Prasad.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar; Writing by John
Chalmers and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)