(Corrects date of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination 2nd para to
1991)
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, April 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian
politicians who make bigoted comments should be punished by
their parties, activists said on Thursday, after a government
minister became the latest parliamentarian to be accused of
racism and sexism.
Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Giriraj Singh has under fire for remarks made in reference to
Sonia Gandhi, the Italian-born leader of the opposition Congress
party and widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was
assassinated in 1991.
"If Rajiv Gandhi had married a Nigerian lady, someone not
white-skinned, would the Congress have accepted her as its
leader?" Singh said during an off-the-record meeting with
reporters, which was secretly filmed and broadcast on Thursday.
The comments sparked outrage among Congress supporters who
clashed with police in the capital on Thursday outside the
headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the dominant
party in the coalition government.
Nigeria's High Commissioner O.B. Okongor said the remarks
were "unacceptable", while Gandhi said she would not react to
people with a "narrow mindset".
Singh has apologised and the BJP has attempted to end the
controversy by condemning the comments, but activists say
political parties need to act against bigotry.
"These kinds of derogatory remarks are being made every day.
The politician apologises and then the matter is forgotten. It's
unconstitutional and promotes values which are destructive to
the lives of women and girls," said Kavita Krishnan, secretary
of the All India Progressive Women's Association.
"Political parties should have a basic code of conduct which
can subscribe some kind of penalty."
Sexist slurs made by politicians across India's political
landscape are commonplace, yet few result in punishment.
On Tuesday, local media reported the most senior official of
the coastal state of Goa as telling striking nurses not to
protest in the sun as it would make them darker and ruin their
marriage prospects. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has denied
the reports.
Last month, Sharad Yadav, president of the Janata Dal United
Party, was slammed for commenting on women's bodies and skin
colour during a debate in parliament on an insurance bill.
"The bodies of women from the south are as good as they are
beautiful. The women in our region are not that good as those
(in the south)," said Yadav, who was later forced to apologise
for his comments.
Experts say deep-rooted patriarchal attitudes in India have
led to widespread abuse against girls and women including rape,
dowry murders and discrimination in education and employment.
The gang rape and murder of a woman on a bus in Delhi in
December 2012 jolted many Indians out of apathy and brought
gender equality into the spotlight.
But activists say their efforts are set back each time a
senior political figure makes a derogatory remark.
"These guys are representing the country," said Ranjana
Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research. "They are
supposedly elected to guide us towards a better society, towards
a more equal society."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Katie Nguyen)