NEW DELHI Oct 8 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi called for religious harmony on Thursday, breaking a
week-long silence after the mob killing of a Muslim man rumoured
to have slaughtered a cow sparked fears that Hindu zealots were
targeting minorities.
At an election rally in the northern state of Bihar, Modi
appealed for Indians to ignore hate speeches.
"We must decide whether Hindus and Muslims should fight each
other, or against poverty," he said. "Only peace and goodwill
can take this country forward."
Since a Muslim man was beaten to death last week over
rumours that he butchered a cow, politicians of Modi's Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP), including ministers, have made statements
seemingly in defense of the Hindu mob that killed
him.
The violence fuelled a debate about laws on the killing and
eating of cows. Modi has riled opponents by calling for a
nationwide ban on cow slaughter and criticised the previous
government for promoting beef exports.
Cows are considered holy by many, but not all, Hindus, who
form a majority of India's population of 1.2 billion, and beef
is eaten by some of the country's minority Muslims and
Christians, as well as many lower-caste Hindus.
On Thursday, lawmakers from Modi's Hindu nationalist party
punched and slapped a Muslim opposition politician in disputed
Kashmir, for serving beef in a government building.
"I have done nothing wrong," said Abdul Rashid Sheikh, the
lawmaker thrashed by his colleagues. "I consumed beef. It is my
religious right and also my fundamental right."
Party officials condemned the violence, but no complaint has
been filed with police over the incident. It followed a decision
last month by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, which is ruled
by the BJP and its allies, to enforce a ban on eating beef.
The order led to fierce protests in India's only
Muslim-majority state and forced a three-day Internet shutdown
during the Eid festival. Protesters are asking for the Supreme
Court to revoke the ban.
Indian states are allowed to impose their own laws on the
slaughter of cattle and enforcement varies dramatically.
Modi's government has clamped down on the illegal trade of
cattle with Muslim-majority neighbour Bangladesh, and two states
ruled by his party have tightened laws to protect
cows.
This week, in Delhi and the southern state of Kerala, where
beef is widely eaten, groups of young people held beef-eating
"picnics" to promote their right to eat the meat.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari and Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by
Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)