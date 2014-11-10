* Seven of 21 new Indian ministers charged with crimes
* PM Modi has promised to clean up politics
* Corruption was key battle ground in 2014 elections
* Nearly one third of cabinet members face prosecution
By Andrew MacAskill
NEW DELHI, Nov 10 Attempted murder, waging war
on the state, criminal intimidation and fraud are some of the
charges on the rap sheets of ministers Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi appointed to the cabinet on Sunday, jarring with
his pledge to clean up politics.
Seven of 21 new ministers face prosecution, taking the total
in the 66-member cabinet to almost one third, a higher
proportion than before the weekend expansion.
At least five people in the cabinet have been charged with
serious offences such as rape and rioting.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said any suggestions there
were criminals in the cabinet were "completely baseless.
"These are cases arising out of criminal accusations, not
cases out of a crime," he told reporters on Monday, adding that
Modi had personally vetted the new ministers.
Ram Shankar Katheria, a lawmaker from Agra, was appointed
junior education minister yet has been accused of more than 20
criminal offences including attempted murder and promoting
religious or racial hostility.
Katheria was not immediately available for comment and a
mobile phone number given by his office was switched off.
The inclusion of such politicians does not sit easily with
Modi's election promise to root out corruption, and has led to
criticism that he is failing to change the political culture in
India where wealthy, tainted politicians sometimes find it
easier to win votes.
"It shows scant respect for the rule of law or public
sentiment," said Jagdeep Chhokar, co-founder of the Association
for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which campaigns for better
governance. "Including these people in the cabinet is a bad omen
for our democracy."
Modi won the biggest parliamentary majority in three decades
in May with a promise of graft-free governance after the
previous government led by Congress party was mired in a series
of damaging corruption scandals.
NEW CABINET MORE TAINTED THAN OLD?
Soon after coming to power, Modi called for courts to fast
track cases against politicians in an effort to curb political
criminality in the world's largest democracy. Cases in India's
overstretched judicial system often drag on for years.
Yet Modi's cabinet includes twice as many politicians facing
criminal charges as the previous Congress party one.
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, the new junior chemicals and
fertilizer minister, was another eye-catching choice. He is
charged with around 20 offences, including intent to wage war
against India, criminal intimidation and abetting a mutiny.
Ahir did not respond to requests for comment, and it was not
immediately clear what incidents the more serious charges
pertained to. His secretary said the cases were politically
motivated.
Ahir is best known for helping unearth corruption in the
coal industry while he served on a parliamentary committee.
Shrikant Sharma, a spokesman for Modi's ruling Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP), said it was up to courts to decide if
ministers were guilty, and said many of the charges related to
political rivalries.
The BJP is led by Amit Shah, the closest aide of Modi, who
is accused of ordering police to carry out three extrajudicial
killings and running an extortion racket when he served under
Modi as home minister in Gujarat almost a decade ago.
He has denied the charges. He is facing a trial in Mumbai.
The number of lawmakers charged with offences has more than
doubled in the last two decades. About a third of federal and
state legislators face charges, the ADR said.
Politicians facing criminal charges are twice as likely to
win an election as their untainted peers, making them the
preferred choice of candidates for political parties in India,
according to a study published last year by the group.
In office, these politicians are sometimes accused of
enriching themselves or their backers by siphoning off money
from government spending.
"We hear again and again the country's leaders promise to
clean up the system," said Satish Misra, a political analyst at
the Observer Research Foundation. "Self interest prevails over
principles. That is why the system never changes."
(Additional reporting By Tanya Ashreena, Rupam Jain Nair in New
Delhi and Sharat Pradhan in Lucknow; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Mike Collett-White)