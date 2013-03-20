Kamal Nath reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath said on Wednesday the government was "not a lame duck", a day after the DMK withdrew from the ruling UPA coalition in protest against New Delhi's position on a U.N. resolution on Sri Lanka.

"We are not a lame duck government, we are absolutely stable," Nath said at a press conference.

"No political party has come out and challenged the majority of this government."

The withdrawal of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) could hamper the government's efforts to rein in the budget deficit, spur growth in Asia's third-largest economy and stave off the threat of a downgrade by global credit ratings agencies.

