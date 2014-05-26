(Repeats May 25 story with no changes in text)
* Panagariya says will be happy with fiscal gap of 4.5 pct
* Calls present deficit target 'unrealistic'
* Asks for amending retrospective tax
* Supports lower government stake in banks
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, May 25 Indian-born economist Arvind
Panagariya, who is widely expected to take a top advisory role
in prime minister-elect Narendra Modi's government, wants its
first budget to boost capital spending even at the risk of a
higher fiscal deficit.
Panagariya, 61, whose market-friendly, pro-growth economics
has helped shape Modi's outlook, told Reuters in an interview
that higher spending is critical to India's economic revival.
Modi swept to power on May 16 on a promise of reviving an
economy that is undergoing the worst slowdown since the 1980s.
Indian financial markets are rallying on hopes that the strong
mandate would enable him deliver on his promise.
"In an economy where you are trying to push up the growth
rate, a fiscal deficit of 4.5 percent (of GDP) is fine," said
Panagariya, a professor at Columbia University and a former
chief economist of the Asian Development Bank.
That number is 4 basis points higher than the 4.1 percent
budgeted by the outgoing government for the fiscal year that
began in April, which Panagariya called an "unrealistic" target.
Modi is due to be inaugurated as prime minister on Monday.
His government has to present a budget by July for the remaining
part of the fiscal year that ends in March.
Panagariya's suggestion is at odds with a proposal being
worked on by bureaucrats at the finance ministry who want the
new government to reduce the deficit even further than the
current target - to as low as 3.8 percent of GDP.
Panagariya asked the incoming administration not to be
unduly worried about a small fiscal slippage and suggested it
use the room to boost infrastructure spending.
"I would say raise capital expenditure from 1.76 percent (of
GDP) to 2 percent," he said.
His prescription is in line with election promises of Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ramp up spending on
infrastructure to support growth. Arun Shourie, a contender for
the post of finance minister in Modi's cabinet, told CNBC
television on Friday that he also thought a 4.1 percent deficit
was impossible.
However, a higher deficit could increase the risk of a
sovereign credit downgrade. Since April 2012, India has been
facing a downgrade threat from Standard & Poor's, which rates it
at BBB minus with a negative outlook.
RETROSPECTIVE TAX LAW, BANKING REFORMS
Insiders close to Modi have suggested that Panagariya could
be appointed the prime minister's chief economist. His mentor,
Jagdish Bhagwati, told Reuters last month that Panagariya could
head the team of the government's economic advisers.
Panagariya is an expert on trade, and during the interview
stressed that he was "not a macro-guy". He refused to comment on
a possible new role but last month said he would join the
government if asked.
He said tax and fiscal reforms were top priorities for the
new government, adding that the next finance minister should
amend the country's retrospective tax law and commit to ending
diesel subsidies in the upcoming budget.
India amended its tax code retrospectively in 2012 to reopen
a tax dispute worth more than $2 billion with Vodafone
after the country's Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the
British mobile operator.
Analysts see that move as an unwelcome defining moment in
India's relationship with multinationals, which gave it a
reputation as a nation unfriendly to investors and slowed
foreign inflows.
"I would like the government to sort out the retrospective
taxation issue," Panagariya said. "Basically, take out the
retrospective part of the legislation and simply make it
prospective."
The BJP lambasted the outgoing Congress government for the
retrospective tax law, promising to repeal it if voted to power.
Panagariya advised the new administration to implement a
proposed direct tax code beginning April 1, 2015 and a
nationwide goods and services tax (GST) from April 1, 2016.
While both the measures are expected to boost government
revenues by improving tax compliance, they have been pending for
years for want of a political consensus.
Panagariya said the upcoming budget needs to push banking
reforms to address the issue of rising bad loans at Indian
banks, which have stifled credit flows to corporates.
Stressed loans in India - those categorised as bad and
restructured - total $100 billion, or about 10 percent of all
loans. Fitch Ratings expects stressed assets to reach 14 percent
of loans by March 2015.
The Columbia University professor said the government can
tackle the issue by reducing its stake in state-run banks and
merging weak banks with stronger banks.
"You can recapitalise the banks, but the government
currently doesn't have unlimited amount of revenues," he said.
"Some part of the solution has to be reducing the central
government's stake in the banks."
A central bank-appointed panel earlier this month suggested
the government cut its stakes in state-controlled banks to below
50 percent.
