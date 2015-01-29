NEW DELHI Jan 29 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi has fired the country's highest ranking diplomat and
replaced her with India's ambassador to the United States, a day
after a successful visit by U.S. President Barack Obama.
Modi's appointment of Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as foreign
secretary, the top bureaucrat at the foreign ministry,
underscores the prime minister's control over foreign affairs.
But his abrupt sacking of Sujatha Singh, the foreign
secretary appointed by the previous Congress administration, was
criticised by the Congress party.
Since he swept to power last year, Modi has virtually taken
over the reins of foreign policy, beginning with an
unprecedented invitation to regional leaders to attend his
inauguration and followed by high profile meetings with the
leaders of United States, China, Japan and Australia.
Singh was asked to step down from the post, the government
said late on Wednesday, with seven months to go before
retirement. The last time the head of the elite foreign service
was removed was in the late 1980s.
"Why have you replaced the head of the foreign service so
unceremoniously," Manish Tewari, a leader of the Congress party
said. "The government needs to explain."
During Singh's tenure under the previous administration,
India and the United States were embroiled in a diplomatic row
over the arrest of a junior Indian diplomat in New York for an
alleged visa fraud. Ties hit their lowest level in a decade.
Since then, Modi has moved rapidly to rebuild ties with
Washington, putting behind his own embarrassment at being denied
a visa for a decade for religious violence in the state he
governed earlier.
He went on a state visit last September, building a
relationship with Obama and then hosting him as the guest of
honour at this week's Republic Day Parade, the first U.S.
president to do so.
Jaishankar, credited with helping Modi turn around the
relationship, said his job was to carry out the government's
priorities.
"A big responsibility. I am honoured that I have been
assigned this responsibility," he told reporters as he took
charge.
Jaishankar has previously been ambassador to China and
Singapore.
