LUCKNOW, India May 27 Standing with Narendra
Modi as he was sworn in as prime minister on the majestic
forecourt of India's presidential palace was a cabinet made up
almost entirely of ministers whose careers started in a hardline
Hindu nationalist movement.
After the stunning majority won by Modi's party in the
general election, the movement that believes multi-faith India
should be recognised first and foremost as a Hindu nation feels
closer than ever before to achieving its goals.
Hundreds of thousands of volunteers from the movement led by
the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) actively campaigned in the
election, using technology and sheer manpower to mobilise voters
in regions where Modi's party has traditionally been weak.
Many are recruited into the RSS as children and stay in the
movement through their lives. In the election, these volunteers
carried voter lists on tablet computers or mobile phones, the
biggest operation by the organisation since 1977 when disparate
opposition groups merged to beat former prime minister Indira
Gandhi and her Congress party.
"It is thrilling," said RSS campaigner Prabhu Narain
Srivastava, wearing the group's uniform of baggy khaki shorts
and a white shirt as children under his tutelage exercised and
played school-yard games in Lucknow, the capital of India's most
populous state, Uttar Pradesh.
"We have been working for years for an absolute majority and
now support is overflowing."
The defeat dealt this time to the Congress party and its
secular politics that have dominated independent India has given
some nationalists hope that the world's biggest democracy is
shifting permanently to a Hindu-first majoritarianism.
Of the 23 cabinet ministers sworn in on Monday, 17 have
their roots in the RSS and affiliates. Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) is effectively the political wing of the RSS. Many
of the 22 junior ministers are also linked to the movement.
Modi, who joined the RSS as a child and spent his formative
years working full-time for the organisation, shares its belief
in a strong, proud India.
"Modi, the BJP and the RSS, it's not right to treat them
separately, his is a leaf from the same branch. They can't be
separated from each other, they complement each other," said
Dinesh Sharma, a BJP leader and RSS member in Uttar Pradesh.
Still, Modi's government is unlikely to pursue an
aggressively Hindu agenda. His election campaign focused firmly
on promoting economic revival and good governance and those
goals are likely to take priority over divisive aspects of the
RSS platform that critics say fan religious hatred, especially
against Muslims.
EQUAL JUSTICE FOR ALL
The RSS has told Modi it sees the main challenges for the
new government as "security, economy, governance and social
fabric", said the group's spokesman and national executive
member Ram Madhav, who is being consulted by the Modi team.
However, social fabric is code for the government's
treatment of minorities, which the RSS feels receive special
treatment because of positive discrimination policies aimed at
economically depressed sections of society.
"When I say social fabric, it means from the government side
no majority-minority politics. Justice to everyone. Equal
justice to all," said Madhav.
The BJP kept three of the RSS' key demands in its manifesto,
including a promise to explore building a temple on the disputed
site of a 16th-century mosque that was razed by Hindu zealots in
1992, but sources in both organisations say that these issues
will not be a priority in the near future.
The other two are withdrawing the special status given to
Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim majority state, and doing
away with civil laws that set different marriage and divorce
rules for different religions.
The change the RSS seeks to bring about may be more subtle.
It runs schools, and where the BJP is in office often
revises textbooks to include a romantic view of India's past. It
also campaigns against conversions to Christianity and Islam.
One example is party president Rajnath Singh, a lifetime RSS
worker who helped deliver victory to Modi and was sworn in as
Modi's interior minister on Monday. During a spell in the Uttar
Pradesh state government in the 1990s he introduced Vedic
Mathematics to the school syllabus, a controversial subject that
its proponents say is based on ancient Hindu texts but that many
academics say is fraudulent.
HISTORY OF TENSIONS, VIOLENCE
About 975 million people in India are Hindus. Muslims
account for 15 percent of Indians but, numbering 175 million,
theirs is the third-largest Muslim population in the world.
Centuries of rule by medieval Muslim invaders drove a wedge
between Hindus and Muslims. Tensions have grown since Pakistan
was carved from Muslim-majority areas of India in 1947, a
violent partition in which hundreds of thousands were killed.
Modi himself has been tarred by critics as a Hindu extremist
after religious riots in his home state in 2002 in which more
than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. Courts have
found no evidence to indict him and years of peaceful and
successful economic management in Gujarat have changed his
image.
Critics say the RSS and its Hindutva, or hardline Hindu,
philosophy hardens divisions in society in order to unify Hindu
opinion and votes.
"Plan A for Modi is to succeed on the economic front, and if
that does not work then emphasising ... Hindutva politics may be
an important Plan B. It's more a plank the BJP uses when it
wants to conquer difficult (parliamentary) seats or fears
electoral defeat," Christophe Jaffrelot, a scholar with the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who has written a
book on Hindu nationalism, said in an interview on Scroll.in.
The BJP's resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, India's
biggest electoral battleground, was partly won by tapping into
voter anger at positive discrimination schemes and alleged
favouritism towards Muslims by the state government. That anger
boiled over into Hindu-Muslim riots that killed some 60 people
in Muzaffarnagar district in the west of the state in September.
The BJP member of parliament from Muzaffarnagar, a man
police charged with inciting the violence last year, was
inducted into Modi's team as a junior minister on Monday. The
party says the charges are politically motivated.
