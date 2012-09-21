NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Six ministers resigned from the Indian government on Friday as the biggest partner in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's coalition withdrew over big-ticket economic reforms that have cheered investors but sparked nationwide protests, media reports said.

The Trinamool Congress party, led by the firebrand chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, had demanded the government reverse its decisions to raise diesel prices and liberalise India's retail sector. (Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Ross Colvin)