NEW DELHI Nov 27 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet opposition Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday evening to discuss a landmark tax reform and other bills to be debated in the winter session of parliament, his office said.
The face-to-face meeting between the two political rivals would be the first since Modi's nationalist party won a landslide general election victory 18 months ago, and could herald a compromise on a proposed goods and services tax.
The winter session of parliament, which began on Thursday, would conclude on Dec. 23. (Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
