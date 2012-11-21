NEW DELHI Nov 21 The Indian government, reduced
to a minority for the first time since coming to power in 2004,
is scrambling for support ahead of a parliament session that
will severely test its economic reform agenda, and its chances
of success look bleak.
For the moment, there is no threat of the government
falling. But an obstructive opposition and unreliable allies
could mean there is little progress on reforms like opening up
insurance and pension businesses when parliament's month-long
winter session gets under way on Thursday.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has engaged in unusual dinner
diplomacy with allies at his New Delhi home to build consensus
on the next round of economic reforms, which need parliamentary
approval.
Criticised in the past for cold-shouldering allies and
opponents, Singh also plans to dine this week with leaders of
the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose
obstructionist tactics washed out the last session. But analysts
doubt he will manage to forge a consensus on the reforms.
"If things go awry, and legislation gets deadlocked it would
be negative for markets and will mean those that were
pessimistic on Indian reforms taking shape will be vindicated,"
said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional rates and forex
strategy at CIMB in Kuala Lumpur.
Analysts warn of a "nightmare scenario" in which the
government loses a test vote in parliament on its flagship
reform - opening up the retail sector to foreign supermarkets, a
decision that has drawn fire from both opponents and allies who
say it will destroy the livelihoods of mom and pop store owners.
The reform does not require parliamentary approval. But
left- and-right-wing opposition parties, with an eye to upcoming
state and national elections, want to use the session to hold
the government to account on the policy, which they say does not
have popular support.
They are pushing hard for a symbolic vote against the
measure. If the government lost the vote, it would be an
embarrassing setback for a policy on which it has staked so much
political capital. It could also sap its political will to
pursue more difficult reforms to cut high spending and reduce a
ballooning budget deficit.
Most of the initiatives Singh has announced to date have
required only an executive order, so this session of parliament
poses the biggest test yet of his reform drive. If he fails to
get key allies and the BJP on board, his reformist legislative
agenda could stall.
Among the reform bills due to be introduced are measures to
allow up to 49 percent foreign investment in local insurance
companies and domestic pension funds. Currently, the cap for
insurers is at 26 percent and foreign investors are barred from
buying into pensions.
UNCERTAINTY
Uncertainty surrounding the passage of these bills has
contributed to a 3.8 percent fall in the benchmark BSE stock
market index since the start of October.
The rupee, meanwhile, has shed all of its gains
since the government launched its new economic reform drive in
September. Analysts attribute the fall to a host of factors,
including the global downturn, a ballooning deficit and fears
that the promised reforms may not be fully implemented.
It was not clear on Wednesday whether the government would
relent and allow the vote on retail reform to go ahead or if it
would concede only to a motion allowing discussion of the move
but not a vote, a less risky proposition.
Singh's biggest coalition ally, the Trinamool Congress
party, has withdrawn its support over the reform, leaving him in
charge of a minority administration at a time when he is trying
to revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
Trinamool is pushing for a vote of no-confidence in the
government during the winter session, which - if lost - could
bring the government down and trigger a national election, well
before it is due in 2014. For now, few opposition parties have
the stomach for an early election, preferring instead to score
political points by harrying a weakened government.
But the highly fluid situation means nothing is certain.
"We expect a rocky ride," Citi Research said in an analyst
note that questioned whether the government would be able to
pass legislation given its minority status, despite its
insistence that it has done the maths and has the votes.
The economic bills can be passed in parliament's lower house
with the support of two big regional parties - the Samajwadi
Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - which are not part of
the ruling coalition but often give it support in parliament.
However, the SP has previously opposed the pension and insurance
bills while the BSP is keeping its cards close to its chest.
The government is in a minority in the upper house, so
support from the opposition BJP is crucial there. But analysts
say its unlikely the BJP will be willing to help its rival,
which mean the bills could be tripped up at this last hurdle.
