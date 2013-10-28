NEW DELHI Oct 28 India's main opposition party
demanded on Monday protection for its candidate for prime
minister, Narendra Modi, after a series of small blasts killed
six people shortly before he addressed a weekend rally.
While Modi was not in the immediate vicinity of any of the
blasts in the state of Bihar on Sunday, they were a reminder of
India's bloody political history, that includes the
assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at an
election rally in 1991.
The Hindu nationalist Modi is seen as a target of Islamist
militants who hold him responsible for riots in 2002, during his
first term as chief minister of Gujarat state, in which at least
1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed.
Modi denies any role in the 2002 riots or bias against
India's minority Muslims. He used the rally on Sunday to call
for unity between all poor people.
His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Bihar
government for not securing the ground where tens of thousands
of supporters gathered, and demanded that authorities overseeing
preparations for a general election next year do more to stop
attacks.
"The kind of explosion that took place yesterday at Narendra
Modi's rally reveals a devilish conspiracy mentality," BJP vice
president Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after meeting the top
electoral agency.
"It is important for the election commission to prevent such
incidents," he said.
Another party leader, Subramanian Swamy, said he wrote to
the prime minister demanding candidates such as Modi be given
secret service-style security, currently reserved for serving
and former prime ministers and close relatives.
At least six crude bombs exploded near the rally ground in
Bihar's capital, Patna, after an initial blast at its railway
station. Police recovered four unexploded devices inside the
ground, none close to the stage where Modi spoke.
Television images showed flames shooting several metres into
the air when one of the devices exploded. Despite the bloodshed,
Modi spoke for about an hour after rally organizers decided
cancelling the event would risk triggering a stampede.
"Four unexploded bombs were recovered from Gandhi Maidan.
All the bombs were planted in the peripheral areas," said Sushil
M Khopde, inspector general of police in Patna, referring to the
rally site.
LINK TO MILITANT GROUP?
Modi's likely main challenger in the next election, Rahul
Gandhi, the son of Rajiv Gandhi, said last week that he too was
worried about assassination. Rahul's grandmother, Prime Minister
Indira Gandhi, was assassinated in 1984.
Police said they had arrested a suspect after the first
explosion at Patna railway station and said he had given details
of the operation. They said they found a piece of paper on him
listing seven other suspects.
Police also said they had found a suspicious substance at
the suspect's residence and were testing to see if it was an
explosive. They also found a pressure cooker and wires. Pressure
cookers are packed with explosives to make bombs.
A senior police officer in Patna told Reuters they were
investigating the possibility that a home-grown Islamist
militant group, the Indian Mujahadeen, was behind the attack,
but the suspect has not admitted any connection to the group.
India holds the Indian Mujhadeen responsible for the deaths
of hundreds of people in numerous attacks over the last eight
years. The organisation, which has links to Pakistan-based
militants, often uses multiple small bombs in attacks.
An official at the National Intelligence Agency, India's top
counter-terrorism body, said an analysis of the devices from
Sunday's attack showed they were similar to bombs used in July
at the Bodh Gaya Buddhist pilgrimage site.
Both attacks used ammonium nitrate and similar timers and
circuitry, said the official who declined to be identified.
There was no sign of unrest on Monday by Modi's supporters
in his home state of Gujarat, where he has served three terms as
chief minister and has overseen rapid economic growth since the
2002 riots.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Shyamantha Asokan and Malini
Menon in NEW DELHI; Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESWAR; Writing by
Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Robert Birsel)