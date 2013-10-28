* Party criticises security lapses, demands secret service
* Police investigate possible role of homegrown Islamist
* Attacks could win sympathy for Modi in polarized campaign
By Shyamantha Asokan and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Oct 28 India's main opposition party
demanded on Monday protection for its candidate for prime
minister, Narendra Modi, after a series of small blasts killed
six people shortly before he addressed a packed weekend rally.
While Modi was not in the vicinity of any of the blasts in
the state of Bihar on Sunday, they were a reminder of India's
bloody political history, that includes the assassination of
former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at a 1991 election rally.
The Hindu nationalist Modi is seen as a target of Islamist
militants who hold him responsible for riots in 2002, during his
first term as chief minister of Gujarat state, in which at least
1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed.
Sunday's violence was a sign of heightened tensions in the
early stages of a campaign that has already coincided with an
uptick in communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims.
India is due to elect a new government by May 2014 in a
contest pitting the political outsider Modi, favoured by
business, against the ruling Congress party's Rahul Gandhi, the
scion of a political dynasty stretching back more than 60 years.
Modi denies any role in the 2002 riots or bias against
minority Muslims. He has gathered momentum in recent weeks and
opinion polls suggest his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win
enough seats to form the next government in a coalition.
He used Sunday's rally to call for unity between poor people
of both faiths and pundits predicted he could enjoy a ratings
boost because of sympathy after the attack.
The BJP accused the Bihar government of failing to secure
the ground where tens of thousands of supporters gathered and
demanded that authorities overseeing the election do more to
stop attacks.
One party leader, Subramanian Swamy, said he wrote to the
prime minister demanding Modi be given secret-service-style
security, currently reserved for serving and former prime
ministers and close relatives.
"I think he should have special protection," Swamy told
Reuters. "It appears to me that the huge crowds that turn out to
see Narendra Modi upset those who have much to lose from him
gaining power."
Modi is already given a large security detail made up of a
mixture of "Black Cat" commandos and Gujarat police.
At least six crude bombs exploded near the rally ground in
Bihar's capital, Patna, after an initial blast at its railway
station. Police recovered four unexploded devices inside the
ground, none close to the stage where Modi spoke.
Television images showed flames shooting several metres into
the air when one of the devices exploded. Despite the bloodshed,
Modi spoke for about an hour after rally organisers decided
cancelling the event would risk triggering a stampede.
SUSPECT ARRESTED
Modi's likely main challenger in the next election, Rahul
Gandhi, the son of Rajiv Gandhi, said last week that he too was
worried about assassination. Rahul's grandmother, Prime Minister
India Gandhi, was assassinated in 1984.
Police said they had arrested a suspect after the railway
station blast and said he had given details of the operation.
They said they found a piece of paper on him listing seven other
suspects.
Police also said they had found a suspicious substance at
the suspect's residence and were testing to see if it was an
explosive.
A senior police officer in Patna told Reuters they were
investigating the possibility that a home-grown Islamist
militant group, the Indian Mujahideen, was behind the attack,
but the suspect has not admitted any connection to the group.
India holds the Indian Mujahideen responsible for the deaths
of hundreds of people in numerous attacks over the last eight
years. The organisation, which has links to Pakistan-based
militants, often uses multiple small bombs in attacks.
Tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities tend to rise
before elections, often stirred for political gain. Rioting
killed close to 50 people in India's most populous state a few
weeks ago.
The BJP first rose to national prominence during the
destruction by Hindus of the Babri Masjid mosque in 1992, an
event that sparked rioting that killed some 2,000 people.
Modi's conciliatory tone on Sunday stood in contrast to the
violence around him, and the attacks could help him win over
some undecided voters.
"This will benefit Modi by polarising things even more.
People will see that an attempt was made to stop him and that
will win him sympathy," said Neerja Chowdhury, political
commentator and former political editor of the Indian Express.
