(Repeats story issued earlier with no change to text)
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Oct 30 An upstart political party
forged in the crucible of an anti-corruption movement that swept
India two years ago was long dismissed as irrelevant and
slightly eccentric.
But the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party has suddenly up-ended
the calculations of mainstream parties in the race for control
of the capital, Delhi, which goes to the polls in December and
will set the stage for a national election due by May.
The AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, is an uncompromising
anti-corruption crusader who has tapped into a vein of urban
anger over the venality of the political class after a string of
breathtaking graft scandals.
He is now more popular than any of his rivals vying to
become chief minister of a city of 18 million.
"Delhi is the start, we will take this to the rest of the
country," the slight, mild-mannered Kejriwal told Reuters.
The AAP, which promises transparent political funding
instead of bags stuffed with cash and candidates without
criminal records in a nation where a third of lawmakers stand
accused of crimes, may not have enough momentum to win in Delhi.
But a strong showing in its first electoral outing would be
an alarming bellwether for the two big national parties on the
cusp of a general election, underlining that voters are fed up
with old-style politicians and their failure to deliver basic
services, from clean drinking water to safer streets for women.
Opinion polls show that the country's grand old parties -
Congress and the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
- are already losing ground to a clutch of increasingly powerful
regional parties.
That makes it likely the next government will be an even
more rickety coalition than the outgoing administration, which
has found it hard enough to make policy and push reform while
trying to keep capricious allies on board.
NEW BROOM
Throughout the interview with Reuters last week, Kejriwal
sat cross-legged on the bare floor of a modest house donated by
a businessman in central Delhi that serves as the headquarters
of a shoestring campaign. He wore workday trousers and a shirt,
not the starched-white attire of a political class that is seen
as detached and aloof.
"Ultimately the country has to be saved from its politicians
and real power returned to the people," he said.
Volunteers pour in to see the 45-year-old. Some are students
drawn by the former tax official's promise to clean up public
life; others have taken a break from careers in places as far
away as London and Singapore to join him, brandishing the party
symbol - a broom to sweep out corruption.
The boat-shaped 'Gandhi' caps that Kejriwal and his band of
insurgents wear emblazoned with the words "I am an ordinary man"
are a symbolic repudiation of politicians who live in stately
colonial-era Delhi bungalows and - according to the AAP - are
protected by a dozen police officers each, leaving only one
policemen for every 253 residents.
"Why should a politician get more security than an ordinary
man? Why do they need to travel in cars with red beacons? And
why should they be living in bungalows when your people are
living in pitiable conditions in slums?" Kejriwal said, his
voice rising in anger.
His message has struck a chord with an increasingly urban
electorate restless for change and dominated by the young,
making it clear that the winner of next year's national election
will have to deal with popular anger as well as a yawning fiscal
gap and fragile economic growth.
"We are all fed up. We haven't had an honest government for
as long as I can remember. We want these criminals to be brought
into the streets," said Anju Chauhan, an affluent Delhi
businesswoman.
She has been visiting a slum behind her house every day,
offering packets of biscuits and encouraging the poor to change
their lives with a vote for the "broom".
TALL PROMISES?
Some of the promises Kejriwal has made reflect the current
climate of populism, suggesting that no political party can
easily roll back the welfarism of the ruling Congress party.
At worst, Kejriwal's demands reflect a dangerous new streak
of anarchism, critics say.
The party, which is contesting all 70 seats in the Delhi
state legislature, says that if it wins power, corrupt lawmakers
will be sent to jail within six months. Every family in Delhi
will get 700 litres water free every day and their water bills
waived. Electricity prices will be halved at the very least.
Earlier this year, Kejriwal asked residents to tear up their
electricity and water bills, saying they were inflated and the
state was in collusion with power companies.
"How can you even take them seriously," said Nitin Gadkari,
who is running the BJP's Delhi campaign. "You get these small
parties at the time of elections. They come and go."
Still, there are signs that his party is feeling the heat as
the 'Common Man' army grows. Last week, it dropped a party
warhorse as its candidate to become Delhi chief minister in
favour of a low-profile doctor who is untainted by allegations
of corruption or abuse of power.
The growing support for Kejriwal's party and a mish-mash of
regional parties suggests the next national government could
find it hard to push through its programme, regardless of which
of the two main parties comes out of the election on top.
In Delhi, Kejriwal said his group would rather re-run the
poll than support either the Congress or the BJP to put together
a government if the state election produced no clear winner.
"It would be cheating our voters. They didn't vote for us so
we could go inside the assembly and support these parties," he
said. "We can't be doing things that we ourselves have long been
disgusted with."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Alex Richardson)