NEW DELHI Nov 5 The Indian government stepped
up its criticism of leading opposition prime-ministerial
candidate Narendra Modi on Tuesday, painting him as a dangerous
extremist and comparing his rise to the birth of Nazi Germany in
the 1930s.
Modi's critics have long sought to associate the Hindu
nationalist leader with fascism and blame him for anti-Muslim
riots in 2002 that killed at least 1,000 people. He denies any
wrongdoing in the riots and a Supreme Court investigation found
no evidence to prosecute him.
The broadsides from two senior ministers follow a series of
large political rallies by Modi and a string of opinion polls
forecasting a poor performance by the government in state
elections starting next week and a general election expected by
April.
The ruling Congress party's own campaign has yet to pick up
much steam.
Jairam Ramesh, a senior cabinet minister close to the
leadership of the Congress party, said Modi's career reminded
him of the rise of the Third Reich, the strongest comments yet
by a minister of his rank.
"Political autocracy, social divisiveness and economic
liberalism. That's Mr. Modi reduced to three dimensions," Ramesh
told Reuters. "Exactly what created the autobahns and the
Volkswagens in the 30s but also created the disaster of Germany.
"India right now in 2013 - I would say we are going through
what Germany went through in 1932."
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which ruled with a moderate
prime minister between 1998 and 2004, says Congress has a worse
record on autocracy, including a period when former Prime
Minister Indira Gandhi suspended democratic rights in the 1970s.
"They keep going on about fascism and Hitlerism, rather than
addressing the issue of the day - misgovernance," BJP
spokeswoman Meenakshi Lekhi said in response to the minister's
comments.
In large rallies across the country, Modi has been
campaigning on his record of fast economic growth as chief
minister of the state of Gujarat, promising to create jobs and
help India become a global power, while attacking the government
for a string of corruption scandals.
He contrasts his modest background as a tea-boy and
political outsider to the Nehru-Gandhi family dynasty that runs
the Congress party. Last month, bombs exploded at one of his
rallies, killing six people and raising worries about his
safety. Investigators blame Islamic militants for the attack.
Modi has close ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
(RSS), a right-wing group that sees India as primarily a Hindu
country, a view that many consider divisive in the
multi-religious nation. The group has long backed the BJP but
some commentators believe it is now taking a larger role in
politics.
Ramesh said the 2014 election seemed to be between Congress
and the RSS, a view echoed by Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on
Tuesday in an interview with a Hindi TV station in which he
criticised the BJP's choice of candidate for prime minister.
"We think that the RSS ideology is a dangerous ideology,"
Chidambaram said.
An opinion poll conducted by Cvoter and published last month
predicted Congress would win its lowest ever number of
parliamentary seats in the 2014 election. Since then the party
has called for such polls to be banned, calling them
unscientific.
If that poll proved correct, Modi could form the next
government, but he would need to win over coalition partners.
(Additional reporting by Jo Winterbottom and Shyamantha Asokan;
Editing by John Chalmers and Nick Macfie)