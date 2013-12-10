(Corrects name of political party in line 14, adds story links)
NEW DELHI Dec 10 Disarray within India's ruling
Congress party burst into the open on Tuesday after its
stunning defeat in state elections, with a senior figure saying
the party would lose a general election and needed time in
opposition to reinvent itself.
Mani Shankar Aiyar - a veteran of the party who is close to
the Nehru-Gandhi family that has run the Congress for decades -
predicted defeat in the national election due by next May.
"Who can be even half-way realistic and expect the Congress
to return to power?" Aiyar told Reuters.
In a further signal of uneasiness about Congress' chances in
the general election, the leader of a key party in the coalition
government said on Monday the state polls amounted to a
rejection of "weak rulers".
"People do not want weak rulers," Nationalist Congress Party
leader Sharad Pawar said, according to domestic media reports.
"They want decisive and result-oriented leaders who will
formulate policies for (the) poor and implement them."
Manmohan Singh, the taciturn 81-year-old prime minister, has
been widely criticised for the government's policy drift and a
sharp economic slowdown, and for allowing corruption to spin out
of control since he was appointed to a second term in 2009.
Adding to the Congress party's troubles, half a dozen of its
own lawmakers called for a parliamentary motion of no-confidence
over a decision to split the southern state of Andhra Pradesh
into two.
If at least 50 members of the lower house back their demand,
the stage would be set for a trial of strength in which Congress
would need the support of several parties to survive.
Aiyar's remarks follow a disastrous showing for the Congress
party in elections held over the last month in three big states
and the capital, Delhi.
"A break from governance would be a welcome break that could
be used to refit the party as the nation's natural party of
governance in the 21st century," the upper house lawmaker wrote
in a column for the Indian Express newspaper.
"The current and prospective electoral reverses for the
Congress are thus Rahul's golden opportunity," he said,
referring to the young scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and
potential candidate for prime minister.
Aiyar's opinion was personal and not the party's view, said
Congress spokesman Bhakta Charan Das, but agreed there was a
need to analyse what went wrong.
"The party will definitely introspect and we must come out
with a very good approach to revitalise ourselves."
The centre-left Congress party's main opponent, the Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was the clear winner
in three states that held assembly elections and left its rival
standing in the capital.
The BJP has been boosted by the energetic campaigning of its
charismatic candidate for prime minister, Narendra Modi, but
also by voter fatigue with Congress after years of spectacular
corruption scandals and stubborn inflation.
Aiyar said the growing strength of regional parties would
make it hard for the BJP to form a stable coalition and
predicted there would be new general elections by 2016.
"I am deeply convinced that, whoever forms the government in
2014, we will be faced with another general election by 2015 or
2016, at the latest," he said.
(Reporting by John Chalmers, Frank Jack Daniel and Shyamantha
Asokan Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Clarence Fernandez)