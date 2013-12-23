NEW DELHI Dec 23 The leader of India's new
"common man party" has struck a deal to become Delhi's chief
minister, promising to clean up politics after a stunning
electoral debut that has shaken up the country's two main
parties.
Arvind Kejriwal, the mild-mannered former tax official who
leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Monday that it
would form a minority government having secured "outside
support" from the Congress party that leads India's national
coalition.
India's capital has been stuck in a political impasse for
three weeks after a local election on Dec. 4 failed to produce
an outright winner.
The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the
country's main opposition party, won the largest number of seats
in the Delhi assembly but fell short of a majority. The AAP,
born out of the anti-graft movement that swept India two years
ago, took second place, pushing the incumbent Congress to the
third spot.
The new party, in an unusual move, consulted voters as to
whether it should try to form a government with the support of
the Congress party, which is mired in both national and
state-level corruption scandals.
"We asked people through our website, SMS and through public
meetings in the last week," Kejriwal said at a press conference.
"The result that has come is that people in big numbers are
saying Aam Admi Party should form the government."
The party has tapped into a growing middle-class anger
towards India's politicians, who are often perceived to be
siphoning off public funds instead of providing public services.
Its success in Delhi is an alarm bell for the Congress and
the BJP ahead of a national election due by May, underlining
that an increasingly young and urban electorate is fed up.
"The main thing (about AAP) is that they are different. Most
of the political parties put up criminals as candidates and most
of them just get into politics for money," said Nikhil Ramdev, a
19-year-old law student from West Delhi.
"It's a business for them. People are getting more and more
frustrated. That's why a first-time party got so many votes."
Kejriwal's request to form his new government requires a
final sign-off from Delhi's lieutenant governor, Najeeb Jung.
RADICAL AGENDA
The AAP promised in its manifesto that it will send the
city's corrupt lawmakers to jail within one year. Nationally,
almost a third of India's lawmakers face criminal charges and
many are shielded by a slow-moving legal system.
Every family in Delhi will get up to 700 litres water free
every day. Electricity prices will be halved, partly by cracking
down on falsely inflated bills.
However, AAP's deal with Congress could stymie this radical
agenda. The incumbent party's "outside support" means that it
will only back Kejriwal on an issue by issue basis.
"The support is not unconditional," Sheila Dikshit, the
outgoing chief minister of Delhi, told reporters.
"As time progresses, and as their work starts, then we will
take each issue separately. There is no bar in removing support
in case we feel that it is anti-people or anti-government."
Dikshit and the Congress party, which governed Delhi for a
record 15 years, faced voter anger over a range of issues such
as a poor record on women's safety, which was highlighted by the
brutal gang-rape and murder of a young woman last year.
