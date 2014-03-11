NEW DELHI, March 11 Rahul Gandhi, the heir to
the dynasty that leads India's ruling party, on Tuesday compared
opposition leader Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler - his sharpest
attack yet on a rival who is forecast to beat him in an upcoming
general election.
Modi, the pro-business candidate for prime minister of the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has topped several opinion polls
as the most popular choice to head the next government.
He has electrified the campaign with promises of getting
India out of its economic downturn and creating jobs for its
burgeoning young population.
But Modi's rivals say the chief minister of the western
state of Gujarat is an autocrat who failed to stop religious
riots in his state in 2002, in which more than 1,000 people,
mostly Muslims, were killed. He has denied wrongdoing and
India's Supreme Court did not find enough evidence to prosecute
him.
In a speech in Modi's home state, Gandhi criticised the
Hindu nationalist's development record and contrasted him with
the type of leader who had founded modern India.
"There is another type of leader," Gandhi said, after
describing independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.
"The biggest example is Hitler. Hitler, who believed that
there was no need to learn from the people and who thought
whatever happened in Germany was done by Hitler and that the
people had nothing to do with it."
India's ruling Congress party has lost popularity after a
decade in power marred by corruption. In recent weeks a string
of leaders have compared Modi's rise to the emergence of fascism
in Europe.
"These are the dialogues of the 1970s. They have no
relevance in 2014," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP
leader, in response to Gandhi's references to Hitler.
Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the anti-corruption Aam Aadmi
Party and a Modi opponent, tore into his economic model while in
Gujarat last week.
India's election is due to start on April 7 and voting will
span five weeks. The world's largest democracy has 814 million
registered voters, according to the election commission.
Opinion polls predict that the BJP will win the biggest
single chunk of votes, but will still fall short of the 272
seats needed for a majority in the 543-seat parliament.
Modi has presided over a period of rapid economic growth in
Gujarat and has slashed red tape to attract companies such as
Ford, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.
(Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan and Malini Menon in NEW DELHI;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Angus MacSwan)