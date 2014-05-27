(Writes through)
By Sanjeev Miglani and Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI May 27 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi delivered a blunt warning to traditional neighbouring foe
Pakistan on his first day in the job on Tuesday that it must
prevent militants on its territory from attacking India.
Despite the directness of his message, both sides said
Modi's meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in New
Delhi was cordial and they agreed to push for a restart of peace
talks between the nuclear-armed rivals.
They also agreed to pursue normalising trade ties, which
have long been held hostage to distrust between their countries
after fighting three wars since independence from Britain in
1947.
Modi, 63, invited Sharif and several other South Asian
leaders for his swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Unprecedented in
India's history, the invitations were seen as a reflection of
Modi's eagerness to play a prominent role on the global stage
following a stunning election victory for his Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After Tuesday's 50-minute meeting between Modi and Sharif,
India said the new prime minister had "underlined our concerns
relating to terrorism".
"It was conveyed that Pakistan must abide by its commitment
to prevent its territory and territory under its control from
being used for terrorism against India," Foreign Secretary
Sujatha Singh told a news conference.
Modi also pressed for speedy progress of trials in Pakistan
of people accused of masterminding a 2008 commando-style attack
on the city of Mumbai in which 166 people were killed.
"A NEW PAGE IN RELATIONS"
The BJP has long advocated a tough stance on Pakistan, and
Modi has been seen as a hardliner on issues of national
security. In that respect, Modi's invitation to Sharif was a
surprise and raised hopes for a thaw in relations, which have
been particularly frosty since the Mumbai attacks.
Responding later, Sharif sounded a conciliatory note,
describing the rare meeting as an historic opportunity to turn
"a new page in our relations". However, he rebuffed assertions
that Pakistan was a launch pad for militants to attack India.
"We have to strive to change confrontation to cooperation:
engaging in accusations and counter-accusations would be
counter-productive," he said.
Modi also held talks with Hamid Karzai, outgoing president
of Afghanistan, a country over which India and Pakistan are
vying for influence as Western troops prepare to withdraw.
Karzai told Indian TV that, according to information given
to him by a Western intelligence agency, the Pakistan-based
militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was responsible for an
attack last week on India's consulate in the western Afghanistan
city of Herat.
The LeT, which has also been blamed for the Mumbai attack,
has long targeted Indian interests and New Delhi has accused
Islamabad of shielding, or working with, the group.
"They wanted to cause embarrassment to both Afghanistan and
India around that inauguration of the new prime minister,"
Karzai told Times Now.
Karzai, who has presented India with a wish-list of weapons
to tackle Islamist Taliban militants after the departure of
foreign forces, said some on the list had already been offered
and he was confident that Modi would consider the rest
favourably.
Pakistan took three days to decide whether to accept Modi's
invitation, a signal that there were sharp differences on the
matter in a country where the military has traditionally called
the shots on security and foreign policy.
Still, the two leaders were seen shaking hands and laughing
during their meeting on Monday, and in the briefings later there
was no mention of the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir,
over which their countries have gone to war twice.
NEW FINANCE MINISTER AIMS FOR GROWTH
The low-caste son of a tea stall-owner, Modi this month won
India's first parliamentary majority after 25 years of coalition
governments, giving him ample room to advance economic reforms
that started over two decades ago but stalled in recent years.
He named his new cabinet on Monday, handing the job of
reviving economic growth to Arun Jaitley, an urbane corporate
lawyer and close party colleague.
"We have to restore back the pace of growth, contain
inflation and obviously concentrate on fiscal consolidation
itself," Jaitley told reporters.
Public finances are in dire straits as government spending
has outpaced revenues. The new administration will immediately
need to take a decision on slashing subsidy spending which is
threatening a budget blow-out and a sovereign ratings downgrade.
Jaitley, a student leader who was jailed during a period of
emergency in 1975, will also be handling the important defence
portfolio for the transition.
Modi, who built his reputation as an economic moderniser by
putting his home state of Gujarat on a high-growth path, has
moved to streamline the cabinet towards a more centralised
system of governing.
Several government ministries have been clubbed under one
minister, aimed at breaking decision-making bottlenecks widely
blamed for dragging down economic growth. The new administration
has 45 ministers compared with 71 in the outgoing government.
"I am sure the political change itself sends a strong signal
to the global community and also domestic investors," Jaitley
said. "I think over the next few months by expediting
decision-making processes, I am sure we will be able to build
that."
The chief of the BJP, Rajnath Singh, will be the new home
minister, charged with the task of ensuring internal stability
and calming the anxieties of India's religious minorities who
see his party and its hardline Hindu affiliates as pursuing a
partisan agenda.
Modi himself has been dogged by allegations that he didn't
do enough to protect Muslims during an upsurge of violence in
2002. He has denied the charge and a Supreme Court-ordered
investigation acquitted him of any responsibility.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Nick Macfie)