NEW DELHI, Sept 27 An Indian court on Saturday
sentenced the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state to four years
in jail, in a corruption case that has lasted nearly two
decades, television channels reported.
Jayalalithaa Jayaram, one of the most popular politicians in
south India, was convicted of having assets disproportionate to
her income, the reports said. She was also fined 1 billion
rupees ($16.36 million).
Television reports showed supporters of Jayalalithaa, chief
of the AIADMK party, clashing with police in Bangalore city and
the state capital Chennai. TV reports said she was currently in
hospital suffering from ill health.
In law, Jayalalithaa will now have to step down as the head
of Tamil Nadu state, which she governed since 2011. However, she
will have the option of approaching a higher court which could
overturn the verdict.
"I am pleased that the Indian democratic system is working,"
Subramanian Swamy, a petitioner in the case and a leader of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, told the
television channel Times Now. "It is an appropriate punishment."
The portly, fair-skinned Jayalalithaa acted in several
Indian movies before joining politics and has a huge fan
following. She endeared herself to millions by distributing free
laptops, grinders and fans to voters.
Before the general election in May, Jayalalithaa was seen as
a potential ally of Modi if he failed to secure enough votes to
form a government. However, Modi and his allies won a convincing
majority.
