(Adds lawyers' comments, details)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 The chief minister of India's
Tamil Nadu state was sentenced to four years in jail on Saturday
in a high-profile corruption case that has lasted nearly two
decades.
The verdict against Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a former movie
star who is one of the most popular politicians in south India,
delighted some supporters of rival parties who were beaten in
the general election held earlier this year.
A special court in the southern state of Karnataka found
Jayalalithaa guilty of "disproportionately" amassing about 530
million rupees ($8.7 million) outside her known sources of
income, prosecution lawyers told reporters late in the evening.
"She has been taken into custody ... Medical check-ups will
be done, thereafter she'll be sent to jail," one of the
prosecution lawyers said. Three of Jayalalithaa's aides were
also sent to jail.
The court has also fined the four-time chief minister 1
billion rupees ($16 million), which will be taken from the
properties that have already been seized by the court.
Jayalalithaa is legally obliged to now step down as the
head of Tamil Nadu, which she has governed since 2011 under her
latest term. However, she will have the option of approaching a
higher court which could overturn the verdict.
Television reports showed supporters of Jayalalithaa, chief
of the AIADMK party, clashing with police in Bangalore city and
the state capital Chennai. Workers of rival Tamil party, DMK,
burst crackers in celebration.
The portly, fair-skinned Jayalalithaa acted in several
Indian movies before joining politics and has a huge fan
following. She endeared herself to millions by distributing free
laptops, grinders and fans to voters.
"I am pleased that the Indian democratic system is working,"
Subramanian Swamy, a petitioner in the case and a leader of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),
told the television channel Times Now. "It is an appropriate
punishment."
Swamy said that the verdict could weaken AIADMK and present
his party with an opportunity to build its base in the state,
where it has had little success so far.
Experts say Indian courts have historically been lenient on
powerful politicians, with many former state and federal chief
ministers out on bail despite facing serious charges.
"The sentencing of Jayalalithaa and quantum of punishment
makes us proud of our judiciary. However, justice ought to be
fast-tracked," former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said
on Twitter.
(Editing by Stephen Powell and Greg Mahlich)