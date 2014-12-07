NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi held a brainstorming session on Sunday on replacing
Soviet-style central planning with a 'Team India' concept that
would give federal states a greater role in developing Asia's
third-largest economy.
Although he won a huge election mandate in May, the writ of
Modi's government is weak as the majority of India's 29 states
are controlled by his opponents. That has led him to seek their
help in implementing his growth and jobs agenda.
"It is impossible for the nation to develop unless states
develop," Modi told a meeting with chief ministers in New Delhi.
"The process of policy planning also has to change from 'top to
bottom' to 'bottom to top'."
As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi objected to meddling by
the Planning Commission in his state's affairs. One ally has
described the body as a "parking lot" for political cronies and
unwanted bureaucrats.
Yet, three months after Modi vowed to replace the Planning
Commission "in a short span of time", deliberations on its
successor are still in their early stages and there is little
sign of a consensus.
The opposition Congress party, whose patriarch Jawaharlal
Nehru set up the Planning Commission in 1950, said that while
the body needed reorientation, its dismantling was unwarranted.
Speaking after the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
said the mandate of the body still had to be determined, adding
that there was majority support for a structure in which both
the centre and states are represented.
It was also unclear, Jaitley added, whether India would
scrap the five-year plans introduced by Nehru. The current, 12th
five-year plan, runs to 2017.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon and
Stephen Powell)