NEW DELHI Jan 1 India has scrapped its
65-year-old Planning Commission, which Prime Minister Narendra
Modi has accused of stifling growth with Soviet-style
bureaucracy, replacing it on Thursday with a body he said would
do more to involve the regions.
The new National Institution for Transforming India (NITI)
will act more like a think tank or forum, say its supporters, in
contrast with the Commission which imposed five-year-plans and
allocated resources to hit set economic targets.
Despite being widely blamed for the slow growth that long
plagued India, the Commission survived the market reforms of the
early 1990s, riling Modi with its interventions when he was
premier of the fast-growing state of Gujarat.
In a series of messages to his 9.1 million followers on
Twitter, Modi said the body would replace the old
one-size-fits-all approach with a "pro-people, pro-active &
participative development agenda".
Modi, elected by a landslide last year on a promise to
revive flagging growth and create jobs, had vowed to do away
with the Planning Commission that was set up in 1950 by India's
first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
But his plans were criticised by the opposition Congress
party, which wants to defend Nehru's legacy and regards Modi's
vision of "cooperative federalism" as cover for a veiled power
grab.
NITI will include leaders of India's 29 federal states and
seven union territories. But its full-time staff - its deputy
chairman, chief executive and experts - will answer directly to
the 64-year-old prime minister.
Congress leaders mocked the launch as a cosmetic relabelling
exercise - the new body's acronym-based name means 'Policy
Commission' in Hindi, suggesting a less bold departure than the
English version does.
Despite winning the biggest lower-house mandate in three
decades last May, Modi lacks a majority in the upper house that
represents India's states, forcing him to compromise to pursue
his development agenda.
Although he has won a series of regional elections since
sweeping to power in New Delhi last May, the gains will not show
up until later in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, a third of
whose members are replaced every two years.
