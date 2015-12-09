NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Dec 9 Shares in Indian
logistics companies fell on Wednesday as hopes faded for a quick
approval by lawmakers of a key tax reform seen as beneficial to
the firms, after the main opposition Congress party disrupted
parliament for the second day in a row.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-awaited national goods
and services tax (GST) is expected to spur investments and boost
economic output by simplifying a thicket of local levies. But
regular opposition protests this year has delayed its passage in
parliament.
With Congress party politicians forcing the session to be
adjourned in the upper house by shouting slogans on Wednesday,
shares of logistics companies took a hit.
Transport Corporation of India fell 8.8 percent,
Gati dropped 8 percent, while Allcargo Logistics
fell 5.2 percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended down 1.2
percent, extending its losses for the week to 2.2 percent.
"The logjam in the winter parliamentary session and subdued
corporate earnings have added to the cautious mood," said
Radhika Rao, a Singapore-based economist at DBS.
Modi's slow progress on economic reforms has worried
investors, and he could struggle to implement GST by the April
deadline if the bill is not passed in the current parliament
session that ends on Dec. 23.
Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal
Life Insurance Co., said there was "less chance" of the GST bill
being passed in the current session.
The latest row in parliament stems from a New Delhi judge's
order that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul
must appear in court next week, in a case brought by a member of
Modi's party.
The Gandhis have accused the federal government of a
"political vendetta" against them, a charge Modi's officials
deny.
Congress says the protests are not aimed at blocking the
GST, but such roadblocks have raised worries that Modi, despite
striking a conciliatory note by meeting Sonia Gandhi last month,
will now struggle to reach a consensus on the tax bill.
"The government should approach the opposition again to find
a way," said Satish Misra, a political analyst at the Observer
Research Foundation.
Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul lead the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty
that governed India for most of its post-independence era after
1947.
The legal case against the Gandhis, brought by BJP member
Subramanian Swamy, alleges the mother-son duo used $13.5 million
of their party's funds to pay debts accrued by a now defunct
newspaper business. The Gandhis deny wrongdoing.
The Gandhis are due to appear in court in New Delhi on Dec.
19.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Muralikumar Anantharaman)