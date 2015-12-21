By Rupam Jain Nair
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 21 India's finance minister sued
the Delhi chief minister for 100 million rupees ($1.51 million)
on Monday for slander, escalating a battle between the ruling
party and the opposition that has stalled key reform legislation
in parliament.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's office said he filed civil
and criminal defamation cases against Arvind Kejriwal and five
members of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Kejriwal, who routed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections this year,
accused Jaitley last week of allowing fraud at a cricket
association he ran from 2003 to 2013.
Kejriwal's team said Jaitley should resign or be removed to
clear the way for a new investigation, and that they were
planning to file a police case against Jaitley "very soon".
Jaitley, a top member of the BJP, has said the allegations
are baseless and absolutely false. His office said the suit was
filed in his personal capacity.
The BJP's battles with Kejriwal and another with opposition
Congress over a corruption case against party leaders Sonia
Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, have come at the cost of the
legislative agenda in the winter session of parliament.
Already, legislation to institute a national sales tax
appeared to have been delayed because of disruptions in
parliament.
Modi's office and the BJP have called a meeting on Monday to
discuss the allegations against Jaitley. Senior members of the
BJP said they backed Jaitley.
CRICKET FRAUD
The fracas over Jaitley started last week after federal
investigators raided Kejriwal's office while investigating one
of the top bureaucrats in the Delhi government.
Kejriwal alleged that the raid was Jaitley's attempt to
scuttle his investigation into alleged corruption at the Delhi
and District Cricket Association (DDCA).
A 2014 inquiry into the DDCA unearthed auditing errors and
unaccounted expenses that were sanctioned during Jaitley's
tenure.
Authorities unearthed more than a dozen fake contracts and
fake companies that operated between 2003 to 2013 to transfer
millions of rupees in cash, a senior DDCA official told Reuters
on conditions of anonymity.
Two senior government officials said a DDCA committee, whose
mandate was limited to investigating transactions in the
2013-2014 financial year, does not blame Jaitley but had
uncovered "huge financial irregularity".
Kirti Azad, a BJP lawmaker and former cricketer, has
demanded fresh investigations.
Azad said large-scale rigging of accounts was rampant in the
cricket board but he did not name Jaitley in the scam.
