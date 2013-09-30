By Sruthi Gottipati
| NEW DELHI, Sept 30
NEW DELHI, Sept 30 A prominent lawmaker allied
with the Indian government was found guilty of corruption on
Monday, a fresh blow for an administration that was widely
lambasted last week for trying to protect convicted politicians
in the run-up to elections.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, from the poverty-ridden state of Bihar,
will be sentenced on Thursday for his part in an 1990s animal
fodder racket in which millions of dollars went missing from
state coffers.
If the court jails him for more than two years, Yadav would
lose his seat in the lower house of parliament, making him the
first to be hit by a Supreme Court ruling handed down in July
that convicts may not sit in legislatures even during an appeal.
About 30 percent of lawmakers across federal and state
assemblies have criminal charges against them, many of them for
serious crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping.
In a move critics say was designed to shield Yadav and other
coalition allies, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet
hurriedly passed an executive order last week that would allow
convicted lawmakers to stay in office and stand in an election.
Amid the outcry that followed, Rahul Gandhi - a contender
for prime minister if his Congress party returns to power after
the elections due by next May - slammed the cabinet move, a
stunning intervention by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty scion that
embarrassed Singh and made his government look divided.
It may now be politically difficult for the government,
which is already widely reviled for a string of corruption
scandals on its watch, to ally itself with Yadav's Rashtriya
Janata Dal (RJD) party going into the election.
No party is expected to emerge with enough lawmakers to rule
on its own, which means coalition-building will be key to power.
"We are assessing the political situation in Bihar. Our
options are open," said Shakeel Ahmad, a Congress leader, adding
that the party may fight the election on its own in the eastern
state, stick with Yadav's party or join hands with another.
One of India's most charismatic politicians, Yadav was chief
minister of Bihar - a state that became a byword for violence,
poverty and graft - in the 1990s.
He still enjoys huge popular support for championing
"backward" castes and for his trademark humour that can make a
budget speech in parliament sound like a stand-up routine.
It took more than a decade and a half for the fodder scam
case to reach a verdict due to India's slow-moving courts. The
public prosecutor said all 45 people charged were found guilty,
and Yadav himself could face up to seven years in prison.
