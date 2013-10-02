NEW DELHI Oct 2 India's Congress-led government
on Wednesday withdrew a decree which would have allowed
convicted politicians to run for elections while appeals were
pending, demonstrating the authority of party leader Rahul
Gandhi
Gandhi had slammed the measure as "complete nonsense".
His defiance of the government decision was seen as an
attempt to distance himself from an administration that has been
dogged for years by corruption scandals, which have stalled
legislation and hindered efforts to revive Asia's third-largest
economy.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet issued an executive
order last week that could allow convicted lawmakers to continue
to hold office and stand in elections, prompting intense
criticism from the main opposition party and activists.
Critics said the order was aimed at shielding allies that
Congress party may need to form a ruling coalition after
elections due by next May.
About 30 percent of lawmakers across federal and state
assemblies have criminal charges against them.
"The decision of the union cabinet was unanimous,"
Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told
reporters after the cabinet meeting.
"It was decided that we would take both the bill and the
ordinance back."
Gandhi, a scion of the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty and contender
for prime minister if the Congress party-led alliance wins a
third straight term, made a dramatic appearance at a news
conference last week to lambast the ordinance and suggested it
to be "torn up and thrown out".
The 43-year-old Congress vice-president's outburst has also
brought out into open the differences within his party between
young leaders and the old guard. Several senior ministers of the
government including Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had
defended the ordinance.
The row comes at a time when Congress party appears to be
ceding ground to the Narendra Modi-led opposition Bharatiya
Janta Party, who is using corruption scandals and economic
mismanagement by Singh's government to garner public support for
his own prime ministerial bid.
Several political commentators reckon the open snub by
Gandhi has undermined the octogenarian Singh's authority, making
it difficult for him to continue as prime minister. Singh,
however, has ruled out his resignation.
Following a Supreme Court order in July, many lawmakers,
including Congress party allies, faced the prospect of losing
their seats.
The ruling alliance had already moved a parliamentary bill
to partially reverse the decision of the court that any lawmaker
found guilty of a crime could no longer hold or run for elected
office.
By pushing that change through in an executive order,
opposition parties said it appeared to be trying to bypass
parliament to save the political skin of its allies.
The country's president, himself a Congress party stalwart,
also sought a clarification on the ordinance that he would have
to sign into law.
Before July's Supreme Court order, convicted lawmakers took
advantage of a loophole by filing appeals within three months of
a guilty verdict to stay in office.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani and Angus MacSwan)