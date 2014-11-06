(Corrects spelling of party official's name)
NEW DELHI Nov 6 India's Prime Minister Narendra
Modi will replace his defence minister, a senior party official
told Reuters on Thursday, in a move that would allow the
minister, Arun Jaitley, to focus on his main job of steering the
economy out of troubled waters.
Since Modi took office in May, Jaitley has headed both
ministries.
He will be replaced by Manohar Parrikar, the chief minister
of Goa, said Sadanand Tanavade, a general secretary of the state
unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel;
Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)