NEW DELHI Nov 6 India will appoint a new
defence minister, a senior party official and another source
told Reuters on Thursday, in a move that would allow the current
minister, Arun Jaitley, to focus on his main job of steering the
economy out of troubled waters.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in May,
Jaitley has headed both the defence and finance ministries.
The new defence minister will be Manohar Parrikar, the chief
minister of Goa, said Sadanand Tanavade, a general secretary of
the state unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Another source with direct knowledge of the discussions said
Modi had offered defence to Parrikar.
"He was offered the position," the source said, but did not
confirm if Parrikar had accepted. Tanavade later said that
Parrikar had accepted a central ministry position but that the
portfolio would be decided in New Delhi.
Parrikar was not immediately available to comment. Another
source, a senior official in the party, said the changes would
happen at the weekend, and would include a new defence minister.
Such a move would free Jaitley to fully focus on budget
preparations and a series of free-market economic reforms he
wants to implement, and follows an overhaul of his top team in
the finance ministry in recent weeks.
Several of Modi's ministers have multiple portfolios,
leading to concerns that the overworked cabinet has not been
able to fully tackle the problems the country faces.
In recent weeks Modi has reshuffled dozens of top
bureaucrats, replacing many appointed by the last government
with trusted aides from his home state of Gujarat.
Arvind Subramanian, one of the world's leading economists,
was made chief adviser in the finance ministry.
Jaitley spent several weeks in and out of hospital after an
operation to treat chronic diabetes and related infections.
Doctors said he was overworked.
Like Modi, Parrikar has deep links to a right wing
nationalist organization that provides ideological guidance to
the BJP and seeks a strong India on the global stage.
