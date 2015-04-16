NEW DELHI, April 16 Indian politician Rahul
Gandhi returned on Thursday from a mysterious eight-week break
in an undisclosed location that had prompted ridicule and
questions from colleagues about his fitness to lead the
opposition Congress party back to power.
Gandhi's car rolled into the driveway of his colonial-era
bungalow on a leafy New Delhi lane. The shy parliamentarian was
barely visible behind darkened windows, but a senior party
leader waiting at the house confirmed he had arrived.
A few supporters let off firecrackers outside the Congress
head office, but the celebrations were overshadowed by an
outpouring of biting satire on Twitter, where #RahulReturns was
India's top trend.
Gandhi's father and grandmother both served as prime
ministers and were both assassinated, and Congress cites safety
as a reason for being coy about his movements.
However, during the trip that began in February, he
travelled without his usual elite security detail, a home
ministry official said.
Several Indian media outlets reported he spent his leave in
southeast Asia.
Heir to the most famous name in Indian politics, the
44-year-old has long been expected to take control of the party
when his mother retires as its president, but the lengthy,
unexplained break tested the patience of loyal aides.
Gandhi's absence during a key parliament session, when
Congress was attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over land
policy, annoyed aides already angry after he led Congress to its
worst ever defeat in last year's general election.
"It is now for his mother to decide if the son should lead
the party, but it is clear that many Congress members don't want
him to be the leader," said the waiting Congress leader, who
declined to be identified because the matter is sensitive.
So far the grumbling has not developed into open revolt
against the family, with many leaders voicing loyalty to
matriarch Sonia Gandhi, and others urging a more prominent role
for Rahul's more charismatic sister, Priyanka.
Gandhi is the great-grandson of India's first prime
minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. His father, former prime minister,
Rajiv Gandhi, was killed in a suicide attack in 1991. His
grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was shot dead
by bodyguards in 1984.
Gandhi and his family are protected by a security cover of
the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), but in February he
made a request to travel without the guards which was approved
by the government, a senior home ministry official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Clarence Fernandez)