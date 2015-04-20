By Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, April 20 India's reformist government
went on the offensive on Monday, pushing ahead with a plan to
make industrial land purchases easier that sets a course of
direct confrontation with an opposition that accuses Prime
Minister Narendra Modi of failing farmers.
Modi's government passed a slew of economic reforms before a
March recess in parliament's budget session, and now wants to
cap his first year with a new national sales tax and amendments
to a land law he says has halted industrial development.
Before the recess, Modi failed to get approval for an
executive order easing land purchase rules, forcing him to
reissue a decree opponents say is undemocratic and will lead to
a raw deal for land-owning farmers.
"I appeal for support of all parties so that in the second
session the nature of talks will be positive," Modi told
reporters as he entered parliament. On Sunday he said his party
was dedicated to the poor.
Supporters say the land plan would favour the rural poor by
creating employment alternatives to farming.
In the first day back at work, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the
ruling Bharatiya Janata Party introduced the new decree for
approval in the lower house, to shouts of "they are looting the
farmers" from opposition benches. The speaker adjourned
proceedings twice to let tempers cool.
The opposition is led by the Congress party, whose
vice-president Rahul Gandhi returned from an eight-week break at
the weekend to lead a farmers' rally protesting against the
proposed changes to a land law he had promoted when his party
was in power.
Congress was decimated in the election that brought Modi to
power a year ago, but senses an opportunity to regain ground on
the land issue at a time when tempers are high in rural India
over plunging commodity prices and crops damaged by bad weather.
Modi's government has a majority in the lower house but will
struggle to pass its decree in the upper house, where opposition
parties dominate. If it fails again, Modi's next step might be
to call a rare joint session of both houses, a senior government
source said.
In such a scenario, the BJP and allies would command a
majority, but would face renewed criticism that they were
strong-arming the democratic process.
Modi's determination to pass the land law stems from the
conviction that existing rules requiring businesses to win
consent from 80 percent of landowners before purchase will
derail the government's industrial development agenda.
Industry bodies blame the land law passed in 2013 for delays
in the construction of power projects, highways and airports.
Modi was elected on the promise of creating jobs and
modernising India's creaking infrastructure.
