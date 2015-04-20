(Recasts with Rahul Gandhi in parliament)
NEW DELHI, April 20 India's Rahul Gandhi accused
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing farmers in a rare speech
to parliament on Monday, sharpening an attack on the government
after a long vacation that raised questions about the opposition
leader's future.
Looking rested following a mystery two-month break that
reportedly included a meditation retreat, Gandhi criticised Modi
over a plan to make it easier for industry to buy rural land, at
a time when farmers are suffering crop losses and depressed
incomes.
Undeterred by the splashy return, the government introduced
the land reform to parliament on Monday, showing Modi's
determination to drive through reforms aimed at industrialising
India despite the political risks.
"This is a government of big people, of suited and booted
people," said Gandhi, the political heir to India's most famous
family and great-grandson of the country's first prime minister.
It was his first major speech to parliament in nearly four
years.
Gandhi led his Congress party to its worst ever defeat in
the election against Modi last year with a pro-poor campaign
that misjudged the nation's aspirational mood.
Two-thirds of voters live in villages, making rural distress
a potent political issue. But with four years left in his term
and a strong mandate for economic growth, Modi appears willing
to push potentially unpopular reforms.
The government passed a slew of reforms to open the economy
and rein in subsidies before a March recess in parliament's
budget session, and now wants to cap Modi's first year with a
new national sales tax and amendments to a land law he says has
halted industrial development.
Gandhi's speech came during a rowdy day in parliament, with
the government on the offensive to push the land rules and the
Congress party leading opposition protests that saw the lower
house adjourned twice.
Despite a record of electoral defeats and a part-time
approach to politics highlighted by an eight-week absence from
India that ended on Friday, Gandhi is expected to take over the
presidency of the Congress party from his mother.
Party insiders say there is an internal tussle between the
old guard and Gandhi's younger aides. In a sign of the dynastic
nature of the party, the three youngsters at Gandhi's side in
parliament were all second- or third-generation party leaders.
Modi's government has a majority in the lower house but will
struggle to pass its decree in the upper house, where opposition
parties dominate. If it fails again, Modi's next step might be
to call a rare joint session of both houses, a senior government
source said.
In such a scenario, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
and allies would command a majority, but would face renewed
criticism that they were strong-arming the democratic process.
Modi's determination to pass the land law stems from the
conviction that existing rules requiring businesses to win
consent from 80 percent of landowners before purchase will
derail the government's industrial development agenda.
Industry bodies blame the land law passed in 2013 for delays
in the construction of power projects, highways and airports.
Modi was elected on the promise of creating jobs and
modernising India's creaking infrastructure.
