NEW DELHI, Sept 4 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi met with the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak
Sangh (RSS) on Friday to discuss his government, in a move that
highlighted the organisation's influence but drew criticism from
the opposition.
The RSS is the ideological parent of Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) but tensions have surfaced between the two groups in
recent months over some of the government's economic and social
policies. Modi spent his formative years as a full-time
volunteer in the RSS.
The three-day meet between the RSS and the BJP in New Delhi
was to discuss India's fiscal policy, internal security, foreign
policy, defence deals and education, RSS leaders said. It was
billed as a way to improve the working relationship between the
two.
"Several members of the RSS are now ministers, and it is
obvious that the RSS wants to know about their action plan on
crucial policy matters," said Dattatreya Hosabale, joint general
secretary of the RSS.
"RSS can only provide inputs to the government. It will
never dictate policies to the BJP lawmakers," Hosabole said.
Modi's attendance was criticized by the opposition Congress
party.
"It is shocking that a constitutionally elected government
is being held captive to the diktats of an extra constitutional,
divisive and fascist organization," Congress spokesman Randeep
Singh Surjewala said.
The RSS rejects such labels and says it is a non-political
organization.
However, it has swiftly moved from the fringes of Indian
society to the epicentre of power, lending its cadres to the BJP
during elections and increasingly influencing government
rhetoric and policy.
During the meeting, RSS leaders offered feedback to
ministers and BJP leaders on the government's performance, RSS
leaders said. The ministers are expected to take that into
account while tweaking policy.
"The RSS thinks the government is working in the right
direction. They are sincere. The RSS is satisfied," Hosabole
said.
Trade unions and farmers' groups affiliated to the RSS
strongly opposed Modi's early attempts to amend labour and land
laws, forcing the government to rethink its strategy.
Modi is also struggling to rein in hardline affiliate groups
that have been accused of promoting a Hindu-first agenda.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair, Editing by Paritosh Bansal and
Toby Chopra)