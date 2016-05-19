By Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 19 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's ruling party was leading on Thursday in a race to win an
election in the northeastern state of Assam, a victory that
would help rebuild some momentum after poll losses by his Hindu
nationalist party last year.
A win in Assam, one of five states set to announce election
results on Thursday, would be the first victory for Modi's party
in India's remote northeast, a sign of its political influence
expanding beyond its traditional northern and western belt.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led in the races for 52
of the 87 seats in Assam where clear trends had been set,
unofficial tallies compiled by television broadcasters showed.
The opposition Congress Party, which has ruled the 126-seat
state assembly since 2001, trailed with 19 seats.
Counting of votes began at 0230 GMT and official results are
expected later on Thursday.
Modi waged a polarising campaign in Assam, an underdeveloped
state rife with ethnic and religious tension, and vowed to
disenfranchise millions of Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants, to
curry favour among discontented Hindus.
An estimated 10 percent of the 20 million voters at Assam's
state legislature elections are Muslims who have migrated since
the 1950s from the former East Pakistan, later Bangladesh, and
gained Indian citizenship.
Elsewhere, tallies by television channels showed popular
regional parties were headed for victory in the southern states
of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the eastern state of West Bengal,
where the BJP has a small presence and was not expected to win.
Modi's party lost elections in the populous eastern state of
Bihar in November and in the capital, New Delhi, early last
year.
Victory in Assam, while symbolic, will have little impact on
Modi's ability to control the upper house of parliament, where
his party lacks a majority and the opposition has stymied key
economic reforms.
Assam does not have any lawmakers retiring in the next
couple of years from the Rajya Sabha, or the upper house, whose
representatives are elected in rotation by state legislators.
But the prospect of Congress weakened further by the state
vote will raise the ruling party's hopes that its bitter foe
could be less resistant to its reform legislation, helping to
break the gridlock in the upper house.
"The people of Assam have accepted our winning combination.
This is going to be a great victory," the BJP's chief
ministerial candidate Sarbananda Sonowal told Indian television.
BJP supporters gathered in the state capital, Guwahati, and
distributed sweets even before the result had been declared.
(Additional reporting by Biswajyoti Das in GUWAHATI; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)