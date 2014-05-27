NEW DELHI May 26 Hardened by a term in prison
as a student leader and polished over a career as a successful
and urbane courtroom lawyer, Arun Jaitley, India's new finance
minister, could prove an effective foil for Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
The 61-year-old has also been given the important portfolio
of defence, making him the most powerful member of Modi's
cabinet. Yet, he lost his parliamentary seat in the general
election, one of the few blots on an otherwise stunning victory
for the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has
swept to power with its first-ever parliamentary majority.
Finance is arguably the most crucial portfolio in Modi's new
government as it seeks to drag India out of its economic torpor
and create enough jobs for the 10 million young people who join
the workforce each year. Jaitley was long the front-runner to
run the ministry, but the additional charge of the powerful
defence portfolio came as a surprise.
"We have to restore back the pace of growth, contain
inflation and obviously concentrate on fiscal consolidation,"
Jaitley told reporters on Monday, signalling on his first day in
the job a determination not to allow India to drift.
On the election campaign trail he told Reuters that it would
be important to send an early signal that major infrastructure
projects tied up in red tape would finally move ahead with "five
big clearances, some big-ticket clearances".
Personally close to the intensely private Modi, and commerce
minister in the last BJP government more than a decade ago,
party sources said Jaitley's place at the high table was never
really in doubt, despite the humiliation of losing his seat.
His polish, Western-style education and strong command of
English makes him an effective foil to the rough-hewn Modi in
articulating the government's position to foreign investors,
captains of industry and India's own central bank governor.
A patrician figure who would not be out of place in London's
High Court, Jaitley is the son of a successful lawyer. He was
educated in an elite New Delhi school and at the prestigious
Delhi University, where he was a students union leader in the
youth wing of the BJP.
Modi is the son of a tea seller who can captivate a crowd,
but avoids speaking English in public.
Jaitley has told Reuters he was formed politically by the
experience of being jailed for 19 months in a crackdown by
then-prime minister Indira Gandhi of the Congress party. The BJP
trounced Congress in the 2014 election.
"It hardened my political convictions, it increased my
commitment, it made me rub shoulders with the top national
leaders," Jaitley said.
DAMNED WITH FAINT PRAISE
Although he lost his own electoral race, Jaitley's
satisfaction in the BJP's overwhelming victory over the
Congress's main contender, Rahul Gandhi - Indira's grandson -
will have been no less than Modi's.
Rather than gloat, though, Jaitley has damned his vanquished
opponents with faint praise. Outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh - for a decade his opposite number in parliament's upper
house - was leaving office with "dignity and grace", he wrote
recently in his widely read blog.
"Only if he had stood up at the right time ... would (he)
have been regarded with still greater honour," Jaitley added,
accusing Singh of failing to prevent corruption and arbitrary
tax rulings that stifled investment and growth.
Born into a family that migrated to India from Pakistan
after the partition of India in 1947, Jaitley headed the Delhi
University student union and the student wing of the Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP.
He has represented multinational corporations such as
Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc. in court. Since 2002, he has
emerged as a leading party strategist, scripting several of its
victories in state elections.
As minister in charge of trade in the last BJP government,
he led India in talks at the World Trade Organization, blocking
attempts by developed countries to gain greater access to
emerging markets without reducing agricultural subsidies.
ON THE SKIDS
He takes charge of an economy, Asia's third largest, that is
battling its longest slowdown since the 1980s. Growth has almost
halved to under 5 percent in the past two years - too slow to
create enough jobs for aspirational young Indians.
Inflation is meanwhile running dangerously close to 10
percent, way above the central bank's comfort zone.
"I don't want to use any harsh language," the bespectacled
Jaitley told a recent news conference in his booming baritone
voice, putting his predecessor as finance minister, P.
Chidambaram, in the dock.
"But the finance minister inherited 8.5 percent growth, and
he is going to leave behind a 4.6 percent growth rate."
Yet, in a heated campaign, Jaitley has been careful to avoid
joining the public attacks on the widely respected governor of
the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, that have been
launched by some of his more populist party colleagues.
Like Jaitley, Rajan spent much of his school and university
days in India's capital, although he is a decade younger than
the minister. Rajan went on to the University of Chicago and was
later chief economist for the International Monetary Fund.
"We don't take a stand on individuals," Jaitley said. "I can
only assure you that ... we will be a responsible government
taking responsible decisions."
One of Jaitley's first tasks will be to deliver a revised
budget that deals with the fiscal fallout of India's slowdown
and addresses a deficit that Chidambaram capped by putting off
spending.
The ringing endorsement, not only of voters for Modi's
pro-growth agenda but also of investors who have piled into
Indian stocks, bonds and the rupee, should buy Jaitley time to
put the country's public finances in order.
"There is going to be some kind of fiscal slippage in the
short term, but it would be positive for the medium term if
Jaitley is appointed finance minister," said Himanshu Malik, a
strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Arvind Panagariya, an economics professor at New York's
Columbia University, who is tipped to get an advisory role in
the government, has said the 2014-15 fiscal deficit could be
revised up to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product from the 4.1
percent envisaged by Chidambaram.
Backsliding on the deficit is a blinking orange light for
sovereign ratings agencies, with Fitch saying that India's debt
and deficits were higher than other countries that share its
BBB, or investment grade, rating.
But reviving stalled investment and economic growth are the
bigger priorities. "The most salient of these issues from a
sovereign credit perspective is the need to re-boost the
sustainable growth rate," Fitch commented. "This will require an
re-acceleration of the investment cycle."
