NEW DELHI Feb 14 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigned on Friday over delays in the introduction of an anti-corruption bill he was pushing for.

Kejriwal, a former tax collector who heads The Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, seized a stunning victory in India's capital in state elections in December on an anti-corruption platform.

He resigned following a stand-off in the Delhi assembly. He had wanted the anti-graft bill immediately tabled and passed in the assembly but the Congress Party and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party said it must be approved by the central government first, which Kejriwal disputed. (Reporting By Sruthi Gottipatil Editing by Angus MacSwan)