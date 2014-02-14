NEW DELHI Feb 14 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind
Kejriwal resigned on Friday over delays in the introduction of
an anti-corruption bill he was pushing for.
Kejriwal, a former tax collector who heads The Aam Aadmi
(Common Man) Party, seized a stunning victory in India's capital
in state elections in December on an anti-corruption platform.
He resigned following a stand-off in the Delhi assembly. He
had wanted the anti-graft bill immediately tabled and passed in
the assembly but the Congress Party and opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party said it must be approved by the central government
first, which Kejriwal disputed.
(Reporting By Sruthi Gottipatil Editing by Angus MacSwan)