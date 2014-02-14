(Adds Kejriwal quotes, background)
By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Activist-turned-politician
Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi on Friday,
frustrated by obstacles put in the way of an anti-corruption
bill, and immediately proposed fresh municipal elections for
India's capital.
A former tax collector who heads the fledgling Aam Aadmi -
or "common man" - Party (AAP), Kejriwal made a stunning debut in
the city's state elections in December, tapping into public
disgust with corruption and misgovernance.
The anti-graft bill would have set up an ombudsman with the
power to investigate politicians and civil servants. Kejriwal
had wanted it to be passed in the Delhi assembly in the coming
days, but two mainstream parties thwarted him, arguing that it
must be approved by the federal government first.
Kejriwal announced he was standing down after a chaotic
stand-off that had paralysed the Delhi assembly through the day,
with lawmakers bawling at each other and some trying to snatch
the microphone of the legislature's speaker.
"The Delhi assembly should be dissolved and fresh elections
should be held," he said, holding up a copy of his resignation
letter at his party's headquarters as supporters outside
cheered, despite a chilling downpour of rain.
Kejriwal said the Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party
had united against the bill after he had ordered a probe into
India's richest man, Reliance Industries Chairman
Mukesh Ambani as well as policymakers over gas pricing. Reliance
said his allegations were baseless.
The AAP took power in Delhi after no party won a majority of
assembly seats in December's vote, relying on 'outside support'
from Congress, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty's party which heads the
national ruling coalition.
Kejriwal shook up political landscape with promises to
change a rotten system, just months before a national election
that is due by May. One of his first actions in office was to
encourage citizens to use cellphones to record government
workers who demand bribes, then call a hotline to report them.
He also eschewed guards, a motorcade, and a luxurious
government bungalow - the symbols of privilege enjoyed by
judges, senior civil servants and politicians in Delhi.
Kejriwal also slashed power and water prices, banned foreign
supermarkets from setting up in the capital, and - even as chief
minister - led an unruly protest against the police.
The AAP's meteoric rise forced the main parties, with an eye
on the coming election, to adopt some of its anti-elite,
anti-corruption language and measures.
The AAP plans to contest at least 350 of the 543 seats at
stake in the lower house of parliament and has promised to field
strong candidates against a string of high-ranking politicians
Kejriwal described as corrupt.
