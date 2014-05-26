BRIEF-Sharon Bio Medicine initiates corporate insolvency resolution process
* Says initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process and appointment of interim resolution professional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 26 Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister on Monday, after a historic election victory that gave his party the first parliamentary majority in 30 years and ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers)
* Directed by Maharashtra Pollution Control brd to close manufacturing activities of Tarapur unit for violation of consent conditions