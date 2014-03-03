(Repeats March 2 story with no changes in text)
* Modi campaigns in city famed for Muslim culture
* BJP leader says Muslims better off in his state
* Memory of Muslim deaths in Gujarat lingers
LUCKNOW, India, March 2 Narendra Modi, the Hindu
nationalist leader tipped as India's next prime minister,
appealed to Muslim voters on Sunday and hit out at rivals
accusing him of bias against the country's largest religious
minority.
Addressing hundreds of thousands of mainly Hindu supporters
at a rally in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Modi said his
economic policies meant Muslims were better off in Gujarat, the
western state he governs, than other parts of India.
The rally in the state capital Lucknow, where a third of the
population is Muslim, was attended by a sea of people clad in
orange, the colour associated with Hinduism. The ground, which
can hold some 400,000, was not totally full.
Modi, 63, has a strong lead in opinion polls ahead of the
regionally phased general election voting due in April and May,
but the surveys suggest he may still struggle to gather enough
seats to form a government. Muslim votes could help.
"We believe in economic development, while you play the
politics of votes, letting Muslims languish in poverty," Modi
said, in a jibe at the government of Uttar Pradesh, which relies
on Muslim support and has a poor development record.
Modi is dogged by allegations he did not stop religious
riots in Gujarat over a decade ago, when at least 1,000 people,
mainly Muslims, were killed in retaliation for the death of
Hindu pilgrims in an attack on a train.
He denies the allegations and a Supreme Court inquiry
concluded there was not enough evidence to try him.
WOOING MUSLIMS
Modi's comments were his most direct attempt to woo Muslim
voters since being named last year as the candidate of his
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or prime minister.
Hindu-Muslim relations have been a central part of Indian
politics for centuries. The Hindu nationalist BJP made its name
20 years ago by whipping up tensions between the communities.
Because of that history, most Indian Muslims are still wary
of Modi, but some are convinced by his message of economic
development for all.
"We want people to unite, if that happens, India will be
much more prosperous and more secure for Muslims," said Amir
Uddin, a scholar of Islam sporting a "Modi for PM" cap who
travelled 200 km in a BJP bus to attend the rally.
Muslims are among the most economically deprived sections of
Indian society. Hindus make up about 80 percent of India's
population while Muslims account for some 13 percent.
Modi's message is unlikely to win over Muslim voters in
droves, but it may help convince other Indians who are drawn to
his strong economic record but fear he is a divisive leader.
His speech came just a few days after BJP President Rajnath
Singh made conciliatory remarks to Muslims, saying the party was
ready to apologise for mistakes it may have made. He called on
Muslims to give the BJP a chance.
FOCUS ON ECONOMIC RECORD
Singh also struck a soft note on Sunday, making reference to
Lucknow's religious tolerance in the 18th and 19th centuries
under its Muslim Nawab rulers, who built a famous Hindu temple
in the city.
Modi has roots in hard line pro-Hindu politics, but he has
focused his election campaign almost entirely on his economic
achievements in Gujarat, which has witnessed double-digit
economic growth for a decade.
He has the strong support India's corporate sector and
investors, who hope he will replicate Gujarat's economic model
on a national scale.
On Sunday, Modi contrasted tension between religious
communities in Uttar Pradesh, which has seen dozens of riots in
the past two years, with a period of peace in Gujarat.
BJP leaders blame the spate of riots in Uttar Pradesh on the
state government, run by the regional Samajwadi Party, but
concede privately that the resulting polarisation has helped
their party draw Hindu voters.
Dates for the general election are likely to be announced
next week. A new government must be formed by the end of May.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Tom Heneghan)