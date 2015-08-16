By Rupam Jain Nair
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 16 After Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's reforms agenda got blocked in parliament, people
in his camp were hoping the famed orator will use a key
Independence Day speech to renew confidence in his leadership.
They were disappointed.
Modi's 90-minute-long speech, made from the ramparts of New
Delhi's Red Fort on Saturday, focused on measures his "Team
India" had rolled out to include millions of poor Indians in the
banking and insurance systems, policies for workers and farmers
and successes in the fights against inflation and
corruption.
But it lacked the kind of energy and vision that helped
propel him to office. He even relied on notes, something he had
never needed to do before.
"We expected him to hit back at the opposition and blame the
opposition for the slower-than-expected reform pace, but he
failed to do so," said a minister in Modi's government.
Nalin Kohli, spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP), said the prime minister used the speech to report his
government's progress.
"It the duty of the government to inform its citizens and
the prime minister did the right thing by sharing updates,"
Kohli said.
A bureaucrat who is a part of Modi's inner circle said Modi
was upset about failing to further his reforms agenda and
decided to "keep his head down" and focus on improving
performance.
Politicians and analysts expected Modi to launch a more
forceful defence. He has kept silent for months, even as the
opposition Congress party has stepped up its attacks and
scandals have touched members of his cabinet.
A rousing speech would have also helped his party in a tough
election in a few weeks in the impoverished state of Bihar,
where the opposition is seeking to paint Modi as a pro-business
politician whose policies hurt the poor.
"Modi's speech was not exciting by his own standards," said
Sanjay Kumar, director for the Centre for the Study of
Developing Societies. "It lacked coherence and his trademark
confidence."
Last year, when Modi delivered his first Independence Day
speech, he was brimming with enthusiasm, impatient to launch
reforms to boost growth and resolve many social and economic
problems.
For the bulk of his speech this year, Modi read out
statistics to highlight the challenges he faced and rattle out
achievements of 15 months in office, such as opening new bank
accounts for the poor and building toilets.
Neerja Chowdhury, a political analyst in New Delhi, said
people expected Independence Day speeches to offer more.
"Anyone who heard Modi's speech last year believed that he
will bring some key fundamental changes and break new ground,"
she said. "It just did not feel that you were listening to the
same Modi."
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal nd Nick Macfie)