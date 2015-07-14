* India has tightened rules for foreign NGOs
By Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill
NEW DELHI, July 14 A leading global charity has
frozen $4 million in funding to India, squeezing aid to the
poor, after a clampdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
donors deemed to be meddling in domestic politics that has
raised concern in Washington.
The government restrictions on the U.S.-based Ford
Foundation relate to a $250,000 grant to a vocal Modi critic,
but a top official at the charity said the fallout has hit
projects that fight child marriage, provide clean water in slums
and feed pregnant women.
"We don't want to move ahead until the time we are clear
about the rules and nothing we do is viewed as illegal," the
official said, requesting anonymity as he did not want to
jeopardise talks with the government.
The Ford Foundation has donated more than $500 million to
India since opening its first overseas office in Delhi in 1952.
Its headquarters in New York did not respond to requests for
comment about the decision to hold back funds.
India has toughened rules governing charities, and this year
the government cancelled the registration of nearly 9,000 groups
for failing to declare details of overseas donations.
Modi's government has accused foreign charities of trying to
hamper industrial projects on social and environmental grounds,
and he has criticised what he called "five-star activists."
Greenpeace India is among those affected, with bank accounts
frozen and travel restrictions on some workers after it
campaigned against issues including coal mining and nuclear
power, areas Modi sees as key to economic growth.
Under a proposed law, foreign-funded NGOs face more
regulatory hurdles and must agree their work will not be
"detrimental to the national interest." Activists say the term
is not clearly defined, leaving it open to abuse.
"CHILLING EFFECT"
Amid the crackdown, the home ministry put the $12.5 billion
Ford Foundation on a watch list this year over funding it gave
to activist Teesta Setalvad in 2009.
At the time she was pursuing legal cases against Modi,
accusing him of failing to stop anti-Muslim rioting that killed
at least 1,000 people when he was chief minister of Gujarat.
Modi denies the charges and was exonerated in an Indian
Supreme Court inquiry in 2012.
On Tuesday, federal investigators raided Setalvad's home
after filing a criminal case against her last week for allegedly
misusing the Ford Foundation grant. She could not be reached for
comment on Tuesday.
B.K. Prasad, the official overseeing the home ministry's new
approach, told Reuters the government had no intention of
forcing NGOs to close.
"But we have every right to streamline their work," he said.
"This attitude that nobody can question influential foreign
donors must be put to an end."
U.S. Ambassador Richard Verma has said the United States was
in dialogue with India on the matter, and he warned that the
tougher approach may have a "chilling effect" on civil society
and democratic traditions.
There are signs that may be happening already. At a meeting
in New Delhi a week ago, the Ford Foundation told groups it
funds to avoid words like "governance", "advocacy" or "human
rights" in reports and proposals, said a person who attended.
Among NGOs hit by the Ford Foundation's funding freeze is
the Joint Women's Programme, which campaigns for the empowerment
of women and children.
Last year, Ford Foundation accounts show it gave $30,000 to
the NGO, run by a 77-year-old retired professor of English, that
helped set up a computer training centre and hire three teachers
for 160 children in a slum near Delhi.
This year the NGO was due another tranche that has not come
through, so it halved the number of children it looks after and
can no longer afford to provide kids with fruit and milk.
"I have told the parents there is a possibility we have to
close down," said Jyotsna Chatterji, director of the
organisation. "It is a shame that the children are the ones
having to suffer."
