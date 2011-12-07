BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
NEW DELHI Dec 7 India's parliament will be allowed to function on Wednesday, the Renewable Energy minister Farooq Abdullah said, after the government formally announced a decision to suspend a policy to open the country's supermarket sector to foreign firms.
The policy decision had create a huge backlash from opposition parties and domestic retailers and shut down parliament for days amid shouting matches and walkouts. (Reporting by Annie Banerji)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: