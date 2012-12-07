NEW DELHI Dec 7 The Indian government on Friday won a non-binding vote in the upper house of parliament on its new policy to allow foreign superstores to enter the country's $450 billion retail market.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Congress party-led minority government secured the victory after one key regional ally voted in favour of retail reform and another abstained.

The government won a vote in the lower house on Wednesday thanks to abstentions of the same two regional groups, but had originally looked set to lose in the upper house, where it has fewer parliamentary seats.