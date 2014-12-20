(Fixes typo in para 6, changing Hindi to Hindu)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI Dec 20 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's party said on Saturday it does not support forceful
religious conversions, distancing itself from a sensitive issue
that has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and hurt
the government's reform agenda.
Modi has in recent weeks come under fire for being slow to
rein in his hardline affiliate groups that are allegedly trying
to promote a Hindu-dominant agenda by luring Muslims and
Christians to convert to Hinduism.
Critics say such groups undermine the secular foundations of
multi-faith India and have become more assertive since Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power in May.
"BJP is not supportive of any forceful conversions," party
president Amit Shah said, adding that his party was supportive
of bringing in an anti-conversion law.
India's 1.2 billion people are predominantly Hindus, but the
country has about 160 million Muslims and a small proportion of
Christians.
Religious conversions are a hot button issue for Hindu
nationalists in India, which was colonised for centuries by
Muslim and Christian invaders. Some hardliners want the entire
country to become a land of Hindus.
Earlier this month, Muslim slum-dwellers complained they had
been tricked into a conversion ceremony by Hindu groups who
attracted them with promises of cheap government rations and
voter identity cards. Indian police are investigating the case.
In another incident, a Hindu priest-turned-lawmaker of
Modi's party planned a conversion ceremony on Christmas Day, but
cancelled the event after the prime minister intervened.
Supporters define such events as a 'homecoming', saying
families signing up for the ceremonies were originally Hindus.
"A police complaint has been registered against the
so-called homecoming programme and the matter has reached the
court. ... Let the court decide if it was a forceful conversion
or not," Shah said.
Modi's agenda to push through reforms to boost economic
growth has hit a roadblock in India's upper house of parliament,
where opposition lawmakers have demanded that the prime minister
make a statement on the contested conversions issue.
The Hindu nationalist leader has so far refrained from doing
so, and has let his colleagues fend off criticism.
"The BJP speaks with a forked tongue," national spokesman of
the opposition Congress party, Sanjay Jha, told Reuters,
accusing the BJP of using economic reform as a way to a
camouflage its Hindu agenda.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Crispian Balmer)