NEW DELHI Feb 23 Opposition leader Narendra
Modi has widened his lead as candidate to become India's prime
minister and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is
likely to emerge as the single largest party in coming
elections, according to a new opinion poll.
The BJP also picked up support in Uttar Pradesh and is set
to get half the seats in the heartland state which sends the
largest number of lawmakers to parliament, according to the ABP
News-Nielsen poll forecast, published on Saturday.
The results present a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, the fourth
generation member of the long-ruling Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who
is leading the ruling Congress party-led coalition in national
polls due by May.
About 57 per cent of respondents in the survey, conducted in
February, picked Modi as their favourite candidate for prime
minister, four points more than in the agency's January survey.
Gandhi trailed with a rating of 18 percent, though he picked
up three percentage points from January.
The poll predicted the BJP and its allies would win 236 of
543 seats at stake in parliament's lower house, while the
Congress and its allies would drop to double-digits.
More than 800 million people are eligible to vote in the
world's largest democratic exercise to choose a new government.
India, Asia's third largest economy, is growing at its slowest
clip in a decade, choking off employment opportunities for
thousands of young people who join the workforce each month.
To rule, a party needs the support of 272 lawmakers. The
BJP, even with the biggest number of seats, will have to seek
out coalition partners if the poll's predictions are correct.
In Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for 80 seats, the BJP was
estimated to win 40, up five from the January poll. The Congress
party was expected to win seven seats, a drop of one from last
month's forecast.
More than 29,000 people across the country were interviewed
for the poll. Local opinion polls have had a mixed record in the
past, given the country's huge and diverse electorate.
Gandhi has struggled to draw support for the Congress party,
which is mired by corruption scandals and policy paralysis. He
has seemed distant at times, unsure of how to stop the slide in
the 129-year-old party's fortunes.
Compared with the relatively untested Gandhi, Modi has years
of experience as the chief minister of the western state of
Gujarat, where he has built a reputation as an efficient,
business-savvy administrator.
But charges that Modi was complicit in riots in Gujarat that
killed at least 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, have cast a
shadow over his ambitions for the top job. Critics accuse him of
not having done enough to stop the violence, allegations he has
strenuously denied and have never been proven.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)